5 High-Protein Paleo Grilling Recipes

Sure, you can eat clean at your average backyard barbecue if you stick to bunless burgers and wilted side salads. But that’s not a lot of fun. Enter these high-protein, low-carb, Paleo-inspired grilling recipes featuring worldly flavors and unique combinations that allow you to stick to your eating plan without sacrificing taste or nutrition.

“To me, grilling is an experience more than simply a cooking method. It’s an event that engages all of our senses,” says James Phelan, chef and owner of J. William Culinary and co-author of Paleo Grilling: A Modern Caveman’s Guide to Cooking With Fire. “Plus, the heat brings out a complexity of flavors, whether it’s meat, poultry, seafood, or vegetables.” Pair this fare with our favorite guilt-free summer cocktails for a summer night everyone will love.

Recipes adapted from Paleo Grilling: A Modern Caveman’s Guide to Cooking With Fire, by Tony Federico and James William Phelan (Fair Winds Press).

Recipes by James Phelan; Photographs by Moya McAllister; Food Styling by Dana Bonagura