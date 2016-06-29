Nutrition

5 High-Protein Paleo Grilling Recipes

Try these low-carb, high-protein grill recipes to stay lean all summer.

by
1 of 6

Have a Low-Carb Barbecue

Moya McAllister

Sure, you can eat clean at your average backyard barbecue if you stick to bunless burgers and wilted side salads. But that’s not a lot of fun. Enter these high-protein, low-carb, Paleo-inspired grilling recipes featuring worldly flavors and unique combinations that allow you to stick to your eating plan without sacrificing taste or nutrition.

“To me, grilling is an experience more than simply a cooking method. It’s an event that engages all of our senses,” says James Phelan, chef and owner of J. William Culinary and co-author of Paleo Grilling: A Modern Caveman’s Guide to Cooking With Fire. “Plus, the heat brings out a complexity of flavors, whether it’s meat, poultry, seafood, or vegetables.” Pair this fare with our favorite guilt-free summer cocktails for a summer night everyone will love.

Recipes adapted from Paleo Grilling: A Modern Caveman’s Guide to Cooking With Fire, by Tony Federico and James William Phelan (Fair Winds Press).

Recipes by James Phelan; Photographs by Moya McAllister; Food Styling by Dana Bonagura

2 of 6

1. Korean Lamb Burgers with Grilled Portobello “Buns” and Kimchi

Moya McAllister

Portobello mushrooms make a perfect substitute for carb-heavy buns in these Asian-inspired burgers. Lamb has a rich taste, but you can sub in ground beef if you prefer.

Ingredients

Makes: 4 servings

  • 8 large portobello mushrooms with stems removed
  • olive oil
  • sea salt
  • black pepper
  • 1 lb ground lamb (look for 90/10 blend)
  • 1 tbsp finely minced garlic
  • 1 tsp red chili flakes
  • 1 tsp pickled ginger, minced
  • 2 scallions,thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp rice wine(can sub in dry sherry)
  • 1⁄2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
  • 1⁄2 tsp coarsely ground sea salt
  • 1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

For topping:

  • 1 cup kimchi (buy at Asian specialty stores)
  • 1⁄4 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1⁄4 cup shredded carrot
  • 2 oz fresh napa cabbage, thinly shredded

Directions

  1. Heat grill to medium high. Drizzle mushroom caps with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange mushrooms cap-side down on the part of the grill that has indirect heat. Close lid and cook 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. Remove and place on a plate lined with paper towels; cover.
  2. To prepare burgers, combine lamb in large bowl with remaining ingredients. Form into four patties and place over direct heat. Cook burgers to desired degree and set aside on a plate to rest.
  3. To serve, turn one mushroom gill-side up, then place burger on top of mushroom. Add a portion of kimchi and a few slices of red onion, carrot, and cabbage. Top burger with second portobello-mushroom bun; wrap halfway with butcher paper or foil.

Nutritional info

Calories: 484; fat: 36.5g; saturated fat: 13g; carbs: 19g; fiber: 5g; protein: 24g.

3 of 6

2. Blackened Chicken Breasts and Thai Cashew Slaw

Moya McAllister

Blackening meat over high heat adds incredible flavor and texture, but be careful: To avoid blackening your hands, too, use long tongs and gloves.

Ingredients Makes: 4 servings

  • 1 1/2 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tbsp granulated garlic
  • 1 tbsp dehydrated onion
  • 1 tbsp ground dried thyme
  • 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp ground chipotle chili pepper
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 4 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless (5 to 6 oz each)
  • 4 tbsp olive oil, divided
  • 2 lemons, halved

Directions

  1. Prepare grill and put a cast-iron skillet directly over the flame. Allow skillet to heat up for about 30 minutes.
  2. In a small bowl, combine paprika, garlic, onion, thyme, black pepper, chili pepper, and salt. Rub chicken with 2 tbsp oil; then coat on all sides with seasoning.
  3. Carefully place chicken in skillet. Pour 2 tbsp oil over each piece and let chicken cook for 2 minutes before flipping.
  4. Using grill mitts, move skillet to indirect heat and allow chicken to continue cooking until juices from the meat run clear or it reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Squeeze fresh lemon over each piece before serving.

Nutritional info

Calories: 259; fat: 16g; saturated fat: 2g; carbs: 6g; fiber: 1g; protein: 24g.

Thai cashew slaw

Ingredients

Makes: 8 servings

  • 1 head green cabbage, shredded thinly
  • 1 red onion, shaved thinly
  • 3 stalks celery, sliced thinly
  • 2 carrots, grated

Coconut-Cashew Marinade

  • 1⁄4 cup red-wine vinegar
  • 3 tbsp full-fat coconut milk
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil 11⁄2 tsp sesame oil
  • juice of 1 lime
  • 2 tbsp cashew butter
  • 1⁄2 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1 tbsp ginger, minced
  • 2 tsp garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp white sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp cilantro, chopped
  • zest of 1 lime

Directions

  1. Combine first six marinade ingredients in a bowl. Whisk gently, then more aggressively as mix becomes smooth. Add remaining ingredients.
  2. Toss cabbage, onion, celery, and carrots with marinade and refrigerate for 1 hour; serve.

Nutritional info

Calories: 106; fat: 7g; saturated fat: 4g; carbs: 11g; fiber: 1g; protein: 3g.

4 of 6

3. Grilled Pork Cutlets with Apple Saffron Compote

Moya McAllister

The sweet-and-sour compote pairs perfectly with pork; serve with cauliflower rice.

Ingredients

Makes: 6 to 8 servings

  • 3 tbsp honey
  • 1/2 cup apple-cider vinegar
  • 10 saffron threads
  • 2 Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored, and diced

Pork Cutlets:

  • 2 pork tenderloins, trimmed of fat and silver skin
  • 1 tbsp sea salt
  • 1 tbsp black pepper
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Directions

  1. To make compote, combine honey, vinegar, and saffron in a small saucepot. Reduce by half, cooking over low heat until slightly syrupy. Add apples and cook 2 minutes more while stirring. Reserve and allow to cool.
  2. On a cutting board, cut tenderloins into 1.5" pieces. Season with salt and pepper, then pound gently with meat mallet until about .5" thick. Place tenderloins on lined sheet pan; set aside.
  3. Preheat grill to medium, and coat with oil. Place tenderloins on grill. Cook 2 minutes, then turn 90° and cook for another 2 minutes. Flip meat; repeat process on other side. Remove from grill; let rest for 5 minutes.
  4. Top with Apple-Saffron Compote and serve with cauliflower rice.

Nutritional info

Calories: 140; fat: 6g; saturated fat: 1g; carbs: 17g; fiber: 1g; protein: 8g.

Cauliflower rice

Ingredients

Makes: 4 servings

  • 1 head cauliflower, cored with leaves removed
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1⁄2 small yellow onion, diced
  • 2 tsp powdered turmeric

Coconut-cashew marinade

  • 1⁄4 cup red-wine vinegar
  • 3 tbsp full-fat coconut milk
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil 11⁄2 tsp sesame oil Juice of 1 lime
  • 2 tbsp cashew butter
  • 1⁄2 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1 tbsp ginger, minced
  • 2 tsp garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp white sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp cilantro, chopped
  • zest of 1 lime

Directions

  1. Cut cauliflower into quarters. Grate with the coarse side of a box grater or grating blade of a food processor.
  2. Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add oil; heat for 15 seconds.
  3. Add onions and sweat for 2 minutes, constantly stirring, until translucent.
  4. Add grated cauliflower to pan; sauté for 1 minute or just until hot.
  5. Incorporate turmeric. Stir continuously.
  6. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Nutritional info

Calories: 146; fat: 11g; saturated fat: 4.5g; carbs: 5g; fiber: 2g; protein: 1g.

5 of 6

4. Georgia Peach Turkey Burger

Moya McAllister

Take advantage of sweet summer peaches to add moisture and flavor to low-fat ground turkey breast.

Ingredients

Makes: 4 servings

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 shallots,minced
  • 1 stalk celery,diced
  • 1 medium peach, slightly under-ripe, pitted and diced small
  • 2 sprigs tarragon, finely chopped
  • 1⁄2 tsp white pepper
  • 1 lb ground turkey breast
  • 4 leaves of green-or red-leaf lettuce, washed and dried with a paper towel

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add shallots and celery; sweat 30 seconds. Add peach; sauté for 1 minute until slightly brown but firm. Remove from heat; stir in tarragon and white pepper. Add mixture to a small bowl and let cool in refrigerator.
  2. When mixture has cooled, combine with turkey; form 4 patties.
  3. Heat grill to medium high. Cook burgers for 5 minutes before flipping. Close lid and cook 5 to 8 minutes more or until internal temperature of burgers reaches 165°F.
  4. Wrap burger in lettuce, securing with skewer.
  5. Serve with Grilled-Fennel and Red-Onion Salad.

Nutritional info

Calories: 204; fat: 8g; saturated fat: 1g; carbs: 5g; fiber: 1g; protein: 29g.

Grilled-fennel and red-onion salad

Ingredients

Makes: 8 servings

  • 2 red onions, unpeeled
  • 2 bulbs fennel, stems removed, fronds reserved
  • 1 English cucumber, peeled and sliced at an angle
  • 2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted, and sliced lengthwise
  • 1 tbsp fresh tarragon
  • 1⁄4 cup White Balsamic Vinaigrette*

Directions

  1. Set grill to medium-high heat. Place onions over hottest part of grill and cook for 10 minutes. Turn onions over; grill for another 10 minutes. When done, the outside should be charred and the insides should start to soften.
  2. Move onions to indirect heat or off grill. Place fennel over heat and grill for 2 minutes on each side. Remove fennel and onions from heat; refrigerate until completely cool.
  3. Once cool, peel off charred outside of onions and cut off ends. Cut onions in half and into strips. Cut fennel in half and into strips.
  4. Combine remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl and toss. Arrange in a serving bowl.

Nutritional info (with vinaigrette)

Calories: 255; fat: 21g; saturated fat: 3g; carbs: 17g; fiber: 5g; protein: 2g.

*White balsamic vinaigrette

Ingredients

Makes: 8 servings

  • 1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1⁄2 cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 1 tsp mustard seed, ground
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, garlic, and mustard seed. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Nutritional info

Calories: 142; fat: 13g; saturated fat: 2g; carbs: 5g; fiber: 0g; protein: 0g.

6 of 6

5. Ahi Tuna with Macadamia Peach Chutney and Avocado Tomato Salad

Moya McAllister

Sear or grill high-quality, fresh tuna at high temperatures and the naturally occurring sugars will react with amino acids in the meat to form hundreds of different flavor compounds. This salad recipe makes enough to serve eight, so save some leftovers.

Ingredients

Makes: 6 servings

  • 4 6-oz Ahi tuna steaks, cut from center of loin, about 2 inches thick
  • cracked black pepper
  • 2 tbsp Macadamia-nut oil (can also use grapeseed, avocado, or olive oil)

Macadamia-peach chutney

  • 1 cup apple-cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp coconut sugar
  • 2 peaches, pitted and diced
  • 10 toasted macadamia nuts, crushed

Avocado-heirloom tomato salad

  • 4 Hass avocados, pitted and diced
  • 1 pint Heirloom or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 tbsp lime juice
  • 2 tbsp chopped tarragon
  • sea salt and black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. To prepare chutney, simmer apple-cider vinegar and coconut sugar over medium heat until reduced by half.
  2. Add peaches and nuts; simmer for 2 more minutes. Remove pan from heat. Cool to room temperature.
  3. Heat grill to medium high. Rub tuna with pepper and oil. Place tuna over direct heat and sear for 1 minute.
  4. Turn 90° and cook for another minute before flipping. Repeat process on the other side. When done, tuna should be red and cool at the center. Transfer tuna to a cutting board and slice with a very sharp knife.
  5. Combine all ingredients for avocado–heirloom tomato salad in a small mixing bowl. Mix gently, making sure to not mash avocado. Spoon equally on four plates and top with tuna.

Nutritional info (per serving with salad and chutney)

Calories: 565; fat: 34g; saturated fat: 5g; carbs: 27g; fiber: 10g; protein: 44g.

Topics:
Comments