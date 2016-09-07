Nutrition

5 Super-Healthy Bowl Recipes

Check out these appetizing recipes that pack a nutritional punch.

Healthy Bowl Ideas

Healhty Food Bowl

Learn to eat more delicious all-in-one breakfasts, lunches, and dinners with these balanced meals. Using seasonal veggies and hearty whole grains, the following bowl recipes—sure to satisfy you with chicken, beef, seafood, and vegan options—are healthy yet filling enough to fuel your body right.

1. Native Wild Rice Bowl With Dried Blueberries, Smoked Whitefish, And Sunflower Seeds

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 

  • 4 cups cooked wildrice 

  • 2 tbsp canola oil, divided

  • 8 oz shiitakes or other wild mushrooms

  • 2 small yellow squashes, quartered and sliced

  • 3⁄4 tsp salt, divided 

  • 2 tbsp maple syrup

  • 1 tbsp cider vinegar

  • 4 cups dandelion greens or arugula, chopped

  • 1⁄2  cup toasted sunflower seeds 

  • 1⁄2  cup dried blueberries 

  • 8 oz smoked white fish, crumbled

  • 16 edible flowers,such as nasturtiums or calendulas (optional)

Directions: 

1. Warm rice. (Pre-cook the rice to speed up your one-dish meal)

2. Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread 1 tbsp canola oil on a sheet pan. Place shiitakes and squash slices on the oiled pan and sprinkle with 1⁄4 tsp salt, tossing to coat. Roast vegetables for 15 minutes, then stir and roast for another 10 minutes, until soft and light brown.

3. In a small cup, stir remaining canola oil with remaining salt, maple syrup, and vinegar. Drizzle half into rice, and toss to mix.

4. In four wide bowls, spread greens, then top with rice, sunflower seeds, blueberries, and whitefish. Garnish with flowers if desired.

Per serving: 

Calories: 268; protein: 12g; carbs: 35g; fat: 10g; saturated fat: 1g; fiber: 6g

Recipe excerpted from Great Bowls of Food: Grain Bowls, Buddha Bowls, Broth Bowls and More, by Robin Asbell (The Countryman Press).

 

2. Black-Rice Bánh Mì Bowl With Quick-Pickled Veggies And Five-Spice Chicken Or Seitan

Serves: 8

Ingredients: 

  • 4 oz daikon, shredded

  • 1 large carrot, shredded

  • 3/8 cup rice vinegar, divided

  • 1 tbsp sugar

  • 1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

  • 1 tbsp sriracha sauce 

  • 1 tbsp canola oil

  • 11⁄2 pounds chicken or seitan, chopped

  • 1 tsp five-spice powder 

  • 1 tbsp fish sauce or tamari soy sauce  

  • 6 cups cooked black rice

  • 2 medium cucumbers, peeled and sliced

  • 2 large jalapeños, sliced 

  • 4 large scallions, slivered

  • 1 cup cilantro leaves, whole

Directions: 

1. In a medium bowl, combine daikon, carrot, 1⁄4 cup rice vinegar, and sugar, and toss to mix. Let marinate at least 30 minutes or overnight. In a small bowl stir mayo, remaining rice vinegar, and sriracha; reserve.

2. Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, then drizzle with canola oil and swirl to coat. Add chicken and sprinkle with five-spice powder and stir. Turn after a couple of minutes. When chicken is almost cooked through, pour fish sauce over it and stir and toss until pan is dry and all protein is coated. Take off heat.

3. On a large platter, spread rice, then drizzle with mayo sauce. Compose daikon mixture, cooked chicken, sliced vegetables, and cilantro leaves. Serve.

Per serving (with chicken): 

Calories: 334; protein: 25g; carbs: 39g; fat: 9g; saturated fat: 1g; fiber: 3.5g

Recipe excerpted from Great Bowls of Food: Grain Bowls, Buddha Bowls, Broth Bowls and More, by Robin Asbell (The Countryman Press).

3. Butternut Squash Noodles With Pancetta And Poached Egg

Serves: 2

Ingredients: 

  • Olive oil

  • cooking spray

  • 1 large butternut squash (20 oz), peeled, spiralized with the thickest setting, and cut into 6-inch lengths

  • 2 tsp olive oil, divided 

  • 1⁄2 tsp kosher salt, divided

  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

  • 2 large eggs 

  • 2 oz pancetta, chopped

  • 1⁄4 cup freshly grated pecorino Romano

  • 1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Directions: 

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly mist large baking sheets with cooking spray.

2. Divide butternut squash “noodles” between the prepared baking sheets and toss each with 1 tsp oil, 1⁄4 tsp salt, and pepper. Roast until soft, 7 to 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, to poach eggs, fill a large deep skillet with 11⁄2 to 2 inches of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat until it holds a simmer. Crack eggs into individual bowls. One at a time, gently slide eggs into simmering water. Using a spoon, gently nudge egg whites toward yolks. Cook 2 to 3 minutes for a semisoft yolk or 3 to 4 minutes for a firmer yolk. Using a slotted spoon or spatula, transfer eggs one at a time to paper towels to drain.

4. In a large skillet, cook pancetta over medium heat, stirring, until slightly browned, about 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat, add roasted butternut squash noodles, and stir in cheese and parsley.

5. To serve, divide noodles between 2 plates and top each with a poached egg. Season with more pepper if desired,
and serve.

Per serving:

Calories: 386; protein: 19g; carbs: 33g; fat: 21g; saturated fat: 8g; fiber: 6g

Reprinted from Skinnytaste Fast and Slow. Copyright © 2016 by Gina Homolka.

4. Egg Roll Bowls

Serves: 2

Ingredients: 

  • 7 oz ground pork or chicken

  • 3 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce, divided

  • 1⁄2 small onion, chopped 

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1⁄2 tsp fresh ginger, grated 

  • 21⁄2 cups napa or green cabbage, finely sliced 

  • 2 cups baby bok choy, finely sliced

  • 1⁄2 cup shredded carrots

  • 21⁄2 oz sliced shiitakes

  • 1⁄2 tsp Chinese rice wine or dry sherry

  • 1⁄2 tsp toasted-sesame oil

  • 1 medium scallion, sliced

Directions: 

1. Set a large non-stick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add pork and 1 tbsp soy sauce and cook, using a wooden spoon to break meat into small pieces as it browns, about 3 minutes.

2. Add onion, garlic, and ginger, and cook, stirring, until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add cabbage, bok choy, carrots, and mushrooms. Pour in remaining soy sauce, rice wine, and sesame oil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage and bok choy are wilted but still crunchy, 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Serve hot, garnished with scallion.

Per serving:

Calories: 390; protein: 21g; carbs: 23g; fat: 23g; saturated fat: 10g; fiber: 6g

Reprinted from Skinnytaste Fast and Slow. Copyright © 2016 by Gina Homolka.

5. Apple-Pie Smoothie

Serves: 2

For the apple-pie smoothie:

  • 11⁄2 lbs green apples,cored and chopped

  • 2  frozen bananas,peeled 

  • 3  cups packed fresh spinach 

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1  tsp vanilla extract 

  • Pinch of salt 

  • 2  tsp maca powder (optional) 

  • Unsweetened soy-free nondairy milk (optional) 

For the pie topping:

  • 1⁄4  cup raw almonds 

  • 1⁄4  cup dried dates, pitted 

  • 1⁄4  tsp ground cinnamon 

  • Pinch of salt 

Directions:

1. Place all smoothie ingredients in a blender. Press apple pieces down firmly, since they will create the liquid needed to puree the other ingredients. Blend until very smooth. For a thinner consistency, add soy-free nondairy milk. Pour into 2 bowls, and store in the freezer while making the topping.

2. In a food processor, pulse pie-topping ingredients together until they become small chunks. Shake over each smoothie bowl and serve.

Per serving:

Calories: 465; protein: 7g; carbs: 97g; fat: 7.5g; saturated fat: 0.5g; fiber: 16g.

Excerpted from Vegan Bowl Attack! by Jackie Sobon; courtesy of Fair Winds Press, an imprint of Quarto Publishing Group.

