5 Super-Healthy Bowl Recipes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 cups cooked wildrice

2 tbsp canola oil, divided

8 oz shiitakes or other wild mushrooms

2 small yellow squashes, quartered and sliced

3⁄4 tsp salt, divided

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp cider vinegar

4 cups dandelion greens or arugula, chopped

1⁄2 cup toasted sunflower seeds

1⁄2 cup dried blueberries

8 oz smoked white fish, crumbled

16 edible flowers,such as nasturtiums or calendulas (optional)

Directions:

1. Warm rice. (Pre-cook the rice to speed up your one-dish meal)

2. Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread 1 tbsp canola oil on a sheet pan. Place shiitakes and squash slices on the oiled pan and sprinkle with 1⁄4 tsp salt, tossing to coat. Roast vegetables for 15 minutes, then stir and roast for another 10 minutes, until soft and light brown.

3. In a small cup, stir remaining canola oil with remaining salt, maple syrup, and vinegar. Drizzle half into rice, and toss to mix.

4. In four wide bowls, spread greens, then top with rice, sunflower seeds, blueberries, and whitefish. Garnish with flowers if desired.

Per serving:

Calories: 268; protein: 12g; carbs: 35g; fat: 10g; saturated fat: 1g; fiber: 6g

Recipe excerpted from Great Bowls of Food: Grain Bowls, Buddha Bowls, Broth Bowls and More, by Robin Asbell (The Countryman Press).