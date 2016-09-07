5 Super-Healthy Bowl Recipes

Serves: 2
Ingredients:
-
Olive oil
-
cooking spray
-
1 large butternut squash (20 oz), peeled, spiralized with the thickest setting, and cut into 6-inch lengths
-
2 tsp olive oil, divided
-
1⁄2 tsp kosher salt, divided
-
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
-
2 large eggs
-
2 oz pancetta, chopped
-
1⁄4 cup freshly grated pecorino Romano
-
1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly mist large baking sheets with cooking spray.
2. Divide butternut squash “noodles” between the prepared baking sheets and toss each with 1 tsp oil, 1⁄4 tsp salt, and pepper. Roast until soft, 7 to 10 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, to poach eggs, fill a large deep skillet with 11⁄2 to 2 inches of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat until it holds a simmer. Crack eggs into individual bowls. One at a time, gently slide eggs into simmering water. Using a spoon, gently nudge egg whites toward yolks. Cook 2 to 3 minutes for a semisoft yolk or 3 to 4 minutes for a firmer yolk. Using a slotted spoon or spatula, transfer eggs one at a time to paper towels to drain.
4. In a large skillet, cook pancetta over medium heat, stirring, until slightly browned, about 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat, add roasted butternut squash noodles, and stir in cheese and parsley.
5. To serve, divide noodles between 2 plates and top each with a poached egg. Season with more pepper if desired,
and serve.
Per serving:
Calories: 386; protein: 19g; carbs: 33g; fat: 21g; saturated fat: 8g; fiber: 6g
Reprinted from Skinnytaste Fast and Slow. Copyright © 2016 by Gina Homolka.
