5 Unusual Nutrition Tips For Fat Loss

Drop weight more efficiently by adopting these unique habits.

by
Habits That Facilitate Fat Loss

If you're reading this article, there's a good chance your goals are to burn fat and build a lean physique. After all, isn't that the goal of most people when they first start working out and caring about their nutrition?

With all that said, there’s a ton of great information regarding effective methods, but there are also unusual nutrition tips that can actually help you lose body fat. 

Eat More Pickled Foods

A healthy gut indicates an efficient metabolism; therefore eating foods that are high in probiotics will keep it functioning properly. They’ll not only do that but also boost your immune system and reduce inflammation.

To get a daily dose of probiotics, eat pickled foods like sauerkraut. Try adding sauerkraut and pickles (from salt, not vinegar) to your diet a few days per week. 

Eat More

Eat more to lose more? It sounds counter intuitive. Most popular nutrition plans and diets call for the consumption of fewer calories, but the truth is, if you restrict your diet to lose weight your metabolism slows down--making the weight loss journey more difficult.

So how do we solve this problem? Eat more protein.

Protein is critical for building muscle and having more muscle on your body will allow your body to burn fat more efficiently.

A few easy ways to add more protein into your diet is by eating a complete breakfast, and to invest in a good whey protein powder. We recommend whey over soy or casein protein because not only does it help you build muscle faster, studies show that whey exceeds soy and casein when it comes to increasing your body's metabolism.

Drink Tart Cherry Juice

Tart cherry juice is not only delicious, but it's great for heart health and digestive health. On top of that, studies show that tart cherry juice can help improve muscle recovery and sleep quality.

This is important for fat loss and a key to maintaining a healthy metabolism and muscle growth is dependent on sleep quality. Try drinking a cold glass of tart cherry juice before bed. 

Put Cinnamon In Your Coffee

If you're someone who can't get your day started without a cup of coffee than this tip is for you. Next time you grab a cup of Joe, skip the creamer and grab cinnamon!

The reason: cinnamon has an awesome health benefit. Studies show that cinnamon contains anti-hyperglycemic properties, which means it can help regulate blood sugar levels—a key to staying healthy and losing weight.

Eat Slower

It's known that taking more time to eat can help you consume fewer calories. So if your nutrition program calls for a decrease in total calories, try eating meals slower.

On top of the benefits of a decrease in calories, eating slower can help you digest your food better and potentially absorb more nutrients from the food you eat.

