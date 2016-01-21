5 Unusual Nutrition Tips For Fat Loss

Eat more to lose more? It sounds counter intuitive. Most popular nutrition plans and diets call for the consumption of fewer calories, but the truth is, if you restrict your diet to lose weight your metabolism slows down--making the weight loss journey more difficult.
So how do we solve this problem? Eat more protein.
Protein is critical for building muscle and having more muscle on your body will allow your body to burn fat more efficiently.
A few easy ways to add more protein into your diet is by eating a complete breakfast, and to invest in a good whey protein powder. We recommend whey over soy or casein protein because not only does it help you build muscle faster, studies show that whey exceeds soy and casein when it comes to increasing your body's metabolism.