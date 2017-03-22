5 Ways to Spring Clean Your Diet

Shutterstock

You already know to steer clear of the white granulated stuff. But even other so-called healthy or natural sweeteners such as honey, agave, Sucanat, or maple syrup have their dietary dangers. “High levels of excess sugar in your blood can result in elevated triglycerides, weight gain, diabetes, and fatty liver disease,” says Mary Jane Detroyer, R.D.N., a New York–based nutritionist. The American Heart Association recommends consuming no more than six teaspoons, or 100 calories, of total added sugar daily. And beware of the sugars you may not see. Flavored yogurts and fermented dairy drinks, for example, can have more than 25 grams of extra sugar per serving. Spaghetti sauce, salad dressings, cereals, and even protein bars are all also often laden with sugar, so check labels and stick to whole foods when possible.

