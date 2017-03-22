5 Ways to Spring Clean Your Diet

Shutterstock
Nuts are a great source of healthy fats and protein, but these nutrient-dense powerhouses can be dangerous to your diet in excess. One ounce of nuts (typically 10 to 14 nuts, depending on the size and type) contains 150 to 200 calories and 12 to 22 grams of fat. And while some fat is healthy, too much can have its drawbacks.
“Fat is a necessary macronutrient. Without it, we are unable to absorb the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, K, and E found in food,” explains Detroyer. “However, a little goes a long way. Most of us only need about 50 to 70 grams of fat per day, which is equivalent to about 450 to 600 calories, or about a third of all the calories you eat.” Mindlessly snack on a few handfuls, then, and it’s easy to reach the upper dietary recommendations and beyond. Bottom line? Enjoy your almonds, pecans, walnuts, and the like, but limit your intake to one small handful a day.