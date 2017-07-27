6 Effective, Natural Fat Burners

Hydration is key for your health and physique, but water weight can bloat your physique overnight. It’s often caused by several factors, including excess carbs, sodium, or sugar in the diet, in addition to menstruation, which contributes to water retention. So how do you drain extra water weight in a hurry? Besides exercise, which boosts blood flow and can help flush water via sweating, here are six ingredients that help you shed water weight quickly.
1. Hydrangea Root
This popular garden plant is commonly used in Chinese medicine as an herbal diuretic to increase the flow of urine. It can also help treat urinary tract infections. According to research from the Children’s Hospital Boston, hydrangea root may also help lower the inflammatory response of autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis, eczema, and rheumatoid arthritis.
2. Dandelion
A common backyard weed, herbalists use dandelion to aid in liver and gallbladder detoxification. Research published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine shows that a dandelion’s leaves are used as a diuretic, similar to the hydrangea root. The leaves also stimulate the appetite and aid digestion.
3. Calcium
This essential mineral is key for keeping your bones strong, but it also may help reduce symptoms of premenstrual syndrome. In addition, calcium carbonate can be used to treat indigestion while calcium gluconate is effective in reducing symptoms associated with osteoarthritis.
4. Potassium
Potassium plays a key role in energy production, protein synthesis, and kidney function. Individuals who consume excessive caffeine, salt or sugar, or diuretics are susceptible to potassium deficiencies, which can lead to fatigue, muscle pains, acne, and stress.
5. Magnesium
Magnesium is important for the functioning of cells, nerves, muscles, bones, and the heart. Research that appeared in Panminerva Medica revealed that stacking magnesium with other minerals and probiotics significantly lowers stress and fatigue even a month afterward.
6. Guarana Seed Extract
A native plant of Brazil, guarana is commonly brewed as a caffeinated drink or used in energy drinks. Research in the journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition shows that guarana, taken along with other ingredients like caffeine and green tea extract, can increase resting energy expenditure, while providing better mental focus, energy, and alertness.