Nutrition

6 Protein-packed Holiday Dessert Recipes

Indulge on these sweet treats for a guilt-free protein boost.

canaya thumbnail by CPT
1 of 7

Get Your Holiday Fill

Holiday Desserts
JovanaT / Getty

After washing down a few cookies with some eggnog, the "new year, new you" seems far off, and it will be if that's your main food group during the holiday season. With temptation lurking at every holiday gathering, it may seem difficult to fill your macros with nutritious food.

But it doesn't have to be that way, because your favorite holiday classics can be macro-friendly. So yes, you can hit your fitness goals and drink some eggnog, too. Click through to find out how to turn some of your favorite holiday classics into lifter-friendly treats.

Recipes provided by Naked Nutrition.

2 of 7

1. Eggnog Shake

Eggnog in Glasses
Istetiana / Getty

Eggnog is a holiday favorite, yet it packs a significant amount of calories and fat depending on the brand. One cup of eggnog can clock in close to 400 calories, 19g of fat, and 21g of sugar—it's a concoction of milk, cream, sugar, and eggs. But you can turn this holiday classic into something that's lower in calories and high in protein.

What you'll need:

  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 scoop Naked Nutrition protein powder
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

  1. Using a blender, combine all the ingredients. Drink up!
3 of 7

2. Mint Chocolate Protein Bars

Chocolate and Mint
Anita Oberhauser / Getty

Mint and chocolate—by far the best holiday combination, yet not the most macro-friendly. But add a little protein powder, and you can easily make a protein bar. 

What you'll need:

  • 1 cup date
  • 1 cup nuts
  • 1 scoop Naked Nutrition protein powder
  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder
  • 1/2 tsp peppermint extract
  • 3 tbsp milk
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt

Directions:

  1. Using a food processor, blend dates to form a paste. Then mix in the nuts and process until finely ground. Once the dates and nuts are mixed, add the rest of the ingredients and blend thoroughly.
  2. Line a baking dish with parchment paper and place the mixture into the dish, flatten the tops.
  3. Place the dish in the freezer until frozen. Cut the mixture into bars, and store in the fridge or freezer.
4 of 7

3. Peppermint Patty Shake

Naked Nutrition

Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha, peppermint patties, peppermint bark, and so on can be physique-damaging. So get your peppermint fix for the holidays with this DIY treat.

What you'll need:

  • 1 large banana, frozen
  • Ice cubes
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 scoop Naked Nutrition protein powder
  • 2 Tbsp cocoa powder
  • Salt
  • 1/4 tsp peppermint extract

Directions:

  1. Using a blender, combine all ingredients.
5 of 7

4. Protein Gingersnaps

Ginger Cookies
Cassp / Getty

Indulge guilt-free on protein-packed cookies.

What you'll need:

  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/2 cup Naked Nutrition protein powder
  • 1/3 tbsp sugar
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tbsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tbsp ground ginger
  • 1/2 of a whole egg
  • 2 tbsp molasses
  • 5 tbsp butter, softened
  • 1/4 tsp pure vanilla extra

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°.
  2. In two separate bowls combine the wet ingredients and dry ingredients, then combine both mixtures to form a batter.
  3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and roll the batter into 12-14 balls and place them on the sheet.
  4. Bake for 8 minutes.
6 of 7

Gingerbread Protein Shake

Milkshake
Brian Leatart / Getty

Have you ever thought about turning gingerbread cookies into a protein shake? Well, you can.

What you'll need:

  • 1 cup of milk
  • 1 scoop Naked Nutrition protein powder
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp butter extract
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker cup or blender. 
7 of 7

High-Protein Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate
Emilija Manevska / Getty

What you'll need:

  • Hot chocolate mix
  • Milk (as instructed on mix)
  • 1 scoop protein powder

Directions:

  1. Place protein powder in the bottom of your mug with a small amount of milk. Stir until smooth paste forms. Add the hot chocolate mix and remaining milk, stirring as you pour.
Topics:
Comments