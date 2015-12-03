6 Protein-packed Holiday Dessert Recipes

JovanaT / Getty

After washing down a few cookies with some eggnog, the "new year, new you" seems far off, and it will be if that's your main food group during the holiday season. With temptation lurking at every holiday gathering, it may seem difficult to fill your macros with nutritious food.

But it doesn't have to be that way, because your favorite holiday classics can be macro-friendly. So yes, you can hit your fitness goals and drink some eggnog, too. Click through to find out how to turn some of your favorite holiday classics into lifter-friendly treats.

Recipes provided by Naked Nutrition.