Nutrition

6 Spicy Recipes to Help Burn More Fat

Burn more fat and stay warm this winter with recipes that bring the heat.

canaya thumbnail by CPT
1 of 7

It's All From A Chili Pepper...

corbisimages.com

Hot sauce and salsa makes any dish better, and it isn't just a meal pick-me-up. Capsaicin is an active compound that's found in chili peppers, which is the foundation for salsa and hot sauce. A study completed by the British Journal of Nutrition found that incorporating capsaicin-containing food into a daily diet can lead to sustained fat oxidation. Fat oxidation is when stored fat is broken down into smaller particles, ultimately leading to weight loss. To get your fat burn on, click on through to find out what recipes you should start cooking. 

Recipes provided by Rojo'sLee Kum Kee, Bibigo, and Beanitos

2 of 7

Spicy Sriracha Chili Wings

Lee Kum Kee

What You'll Need

  • 22 oz chicken wings
  • 1/3 cup Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce
  • 1 cup Lee Kum Hoisin Sauce
  • 2/3 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tbsp cooking oil

Directions

  1. Mix 2/9 cup of Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce, 2/3 cup of Lee Kum Kee Hoisin Sauce with ground black pepper and cooking oil as marinade. Marinate wings for 4 hours or overnight. 
  2. Preheat oven to 450 for 15 minutes. Bake wings for 45 minutes.
  3. Add 1/9 cup of Lee Kum Sriracha Chili Sauce and 1/3 cup of Lee Kum Kee Hoisin Sauce in a bowl and add baked wings. Mix well and serve. 
3 of 7

Spicy Sriracha Chili

Bodybuilding Recipes - Turkey Chili

What You'll Need

  • 1 Ib of ground turkey
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 4 oz onions, chopped
  • 1 can kidney beans
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 tbsp chili powder
  • 2 tbsp cilantro, chopped, garnish

Marinade

  • 2 tbsp Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce
  • 2 tbsp Lee Kum Kee Oyster Flavored Sauce

Directions

  1. Heat oil on high heat in a medium pan. Brown ground turkey in batches.
  2. Add onion, Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce, and chili powder. Cook mixture for 2 minutes. 
  3. Stir in Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Flavored Sauce and the remaining ingredients, except cilantro. Bring mixture to a boil. Then, simmer until thickened.
  4. Garnish with chopped cilantro. 

SEE ALSO: Absurdly Hot Chili Peppers Are Actually Amazingly Good For You

4 of 7

Veracruz-Style Tilapia

Rojo's

What You'll Need

  • 1 (15-oz) Rojo's Homestyle Fresh Cut Salsa - Hot
  • 2 tbsp capers, drained
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 1 Ib tilapia filets (about 4)

Directions

  1. In a zip top bag, combine Rojo's Homestyle Fresh Cut Salsa -- Hot, capers, lime zest, and juice. Place filets in salsa mixture, close and seal top and refrigerate 1-2 hours. 
  2. Preheat oven to 325. Remove bag from refrigerator, pour contents into baking dish, spooning salsa over to coat fish. 
  3. Bake 30 minutes or until fish is firm and looks white. 

SEE ALSO: Spice It Up: Cajun Catfish Tacos

5 of 7

Fire Roasted Ribs

Rojo's

What You'll Need

  • 1 rack pork ribs, cut into 3 rib sections
  • Salt & black pepper to taste
  • 1 (15-oz) Rojo's Fire Roasted Salsa

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400. Place ribs into baking pan prepared with pan spray and season with salt and pepper. Bake, uncovered, at 400 for 15 minutes.
  2. Cover ribs with Rojo's Fire Roasted Salsa and cover pan. Reduce oven to 300. Bake for 3 hours or until pork pulls away easily from the bone. 
  3. Uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes. 

SEE ALSO: Championship Spareribs Recipe With Sweet Apple BBQ Sauce

6 of 7

Athlete Nachos

Beanitos

What You'll Need

  • 1 Ib ground bison
  • Taco seasoning mix
  • 1 red pepper, cut into small pieces
  • 1 bunch fresh spinach, cut into thin strips
  • Shredded white cheddar cheese
  • Slices of fresh jalapeno
  • Grape tomatoes, sliced in half
  • Avocado slices
  • Cilantro
  • Scallions
  • Beanitos Restaurant Syle or Hinto of Lime chips
  • Lime wedges
  • Pumpkin seeds

Directions

  1. Cook the bison with the seasoning mix in a large frying pan. A few minutes into the cooking process, add the spinach and red pepper. Cook until the meat is no longer pink and the spinach is wilted, 5-7 minutes. Drain off some of the fat at this point.
  2. Arrange the chips on the a baking pan. Top with the meat mixture and sprinkle with a handful of cheese, jalapeno slices, and scallions. 
  3. Broil this for about 90 seconds, keeping an eye on it the entire time. It may take longer or shorter, take it out when the cheese starts to bubble. 
  4. Top with remaining ingredients. Transfer the nachos to a large serving dish. 

 

7 of 7

Bibigo’s Gochujang

Expand your palate by trying authentic Korean flavors. Gochujang sauce contains gochu peppers, which also contain capsaicin. 

What You'll Need

  • 4 tbsp garlic, sliced
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 6.5 grams cooked brown rice
  • 1 oz Sukjunamul
  • 1 oz Sigeumchinamul
  • 1 oz cooked bulgogi
  • 1/4 cup shitake mushrooms - sliced
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp cooking oil
  • 1 dash sesame oil
  • 1 cup chopped vegetables
  • Gochujuang

Directions

  1. Add oil to a pre-heated pan and saute the garlic for 30 seconds with a pinch of salt. 
  2. Slice shiitake mushrooms and onion into thin pieces.
  3. In an oil coated pan, saute the onion with salt until it turns trasparent. Empty the onion on a place and in the same pan saute the mushroom with salt. When the mushroom and onion have cooled, lightly toss with sesame oil and serve. 
  4. Put the rice in a wide bowl and top with the garlic, sukjunamul, sigeumchinamul, and vegetables.
  5. Top with bulgog and serve with gochujang sauce. 

 

Topics:
Comments