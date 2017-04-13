Nutrition

8 Fast, Healthy Toaster Oven Recipes for Athletes

Here are healthy meals you didn’t know you could make in the toaster oven for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Healthy, Speedy Toaster Oven Recipes

Your toaster oven is capable of producing so many more tasty meals than just toasted sandwiches and frozen pizza. Most toaster ovens come with a convection fan to promote even cooking. It’s more energy efficient than a regular oven because it heats up faster, not to mention that it can make foods crispy in no time at all. It’s the perfect kitchen appliance to rely on when temperatures rise in the summer and you don’t want to heat up the kitchen.

Enjoy these healthy, flavorful toaster oven meals at any time of day.

1. Baked Eggs

Eggs are the perfect breakfast for athletes who want to build lean muscle. So why not try them in the toaster oven?

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1tbsp of parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup of spinach/tomato/onion (if desired)
  • Pinch of sea salt and/or seasonings to flavor

Directions:    

  1. Preheat toaster over to 350°F
  2. Beat 2 eggs lightly with a fork
  3. Add seasonings for flavor
  4. Sprinkle with parmesan/Romano cheese
  5. Add sliced tomato and cooked spinach if desired
  6. Pour into a Pyrex ramekin
  7. Bake for 15-20 mins. on wire rack

Remove and let cool. Serve with 2 slices of sprouted grain bread.

2. Chicken Quesadilla

A flavorful Tex-Mex lunch that’s not loaded with fat and calories. Add variety by switching up the tortilla, whole wheat, tomato, or spinach wraps. Serve with a side of salsa and experiment with different levels of heat.  

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients:

  • 2 green onions
  • 2 cups shredded skinless rotisserie chicken meat
  • 1½-cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 pickled jalapeño chile
  • ¼-cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 4 burrito-size flour tortillas
  • ¾-cup salsa verde
  • ½-cup reduced-fat sour cream

Directions:

  1. Preheat toaster oven to 425°F. Thinly slice green onions; reserve 2 tablespoons dark green tops for garnish.
  2. Evenly divide chicken, cheese, jalapeño, cilantro, and remaining green onions on one side of each tortilla; fold other half over.
  3. In single layer on foil-lined toaster oven tray (working in batches if necessary), toast quesadillas 8-10 minutes, or until tortillas are golden brown and cheese is melted.
  4. Cut each quesadilla in half. Serve with salsa verde, add a dollop of sour cream if you’d like; and sprinkle with reserved green onions.
3. Roasted Salmon and Asparagus

A simple way to enjoy salmon without all the fuss. Power-packed with omega-3 fats for eye, joint, and brain health along with being a natural anti-inflammatory. Add in a side of asparagus for fiber with a host of B vitamins, iron, and folate. 

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 spray(s) cooking spray
  • 10-12 spears of uncooked asparagus, trimmed 
  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • ½-tsp. sea salt, black pepper to taste
  • 6-oz. uncooked salmon
  • 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Directions:

  1. Preheat toaster oven to 450ºF. 
  2. Coat a shallow 9" round or rectangular baking dish with cooking spray.
  3. Place asparagus on half of prepared dish; sprinkle with oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Place salmon on other half of dish.
  4. Bake until asparagus is tender and fish is cooked through, about 13 to 16 minutes. Remove to plates and squeeze with fresh lemon juice.  
  5. Add mustard to each plate to dip the asparagus in.

4. Blueberry Whole Grain Cornbread Muffins

These healthy fruit muffins pair well with the baked eggs, or add in 8oz of non-fat Greek yogurt to pack more protein into your morning meal.

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients:

  • ½-cup of buttermilk
  • ½-cup buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons of sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/3-cup cornmeal
  • 2/3-cup of whole-wheat flour
  • 2 tsp. of baking powder
  • ¼-tsp. of salt
  • ½-tsp. cinnamon
  • ½-cup of fresh blueberries

Directions:

  1. Preheat toaster oven to 350°F.
  2. Spray a 6-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray (or use cupcake liners).  
  3. In a medium-size bowl, mix together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt, and set aside.
  4. Then mix the wet ingredients and combine with the dry, but don’t overmix it. Add in the berries. It should be a chunky mixture.  
  5. Fill the muffin tins and bake for 20-25 minutes. 

5. Ezekiel Bread Pizzas

This recipe is great when you’re craving pizza without all the grease and fat you’ll find in the restaurant pie. This toaster oven pizza recipe is full of nutrients and fiber.  

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 slice of Ezekiel bread sesame flavor
  • 1 cup of Marinara or pizza sauce
  • ¾-cup of reduced fat mozzarella cheese
  • Add on mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, and olives 

Directions:

  • Preheat toaster oven to 350ºF.
  • Lightly toast bread first for 3 minutes
  • Remove and prepare toast with sauce, cheese and any add-ons you wish.
  • Place back into the oven for 5-8 minutes or until cheese melts and sauce looks like it’s bubbling a bit.
  • Once it’s cool enough to eat, sprinkle with Parmesan/Romano grated cheese and/or crushed red pepper.

6. Turkey BLT on Whole Grain Bread

This is a healthier version of the traditional BLT and turkey classic. Using nitrate-free turkey slices and turkey bacon allows you to enjoy that bacon flavor sans the excess fat and preservatives. This lunch is loaded with protein, fiber, and good fats, so it’ll keep you satisfied for hours.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices of whole grain bread (like Ezekiel bread)
  • 3 slices of organic turkey breast (like Applegate brand)
  • 2 slices of reduced fat American or cheddar cheese
  • 3 slices of organic nitrate free bacon
  • 2 Romaine lettuce leaves
  • 2 slices of tomato
  • 1 tbsp. of reduced fat mayo
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Make turkey, cooked turkey bacon, and veggies into a sandwich and wrap in foil.  
  3. Bake the sandwich until hot and cheese is melted approximately 5-10 minutes. 

7. Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard

Skip the drive-thru and construct your own healthier version of this favorite fried chicken dish that’s way less processed than what you’ll get from a greasy fast food chain.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

  • 7 oz. of chicken strips (tenders)
  • Non-stick spray
  • Sea salt, black pepper, barbeque flavor seasoning
  • 2 tbsp. of Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon of pure honey

Directions:

  1. Preheat toaster oven to 450ºF.
  2. Line a toaster oven cookie sheet with foil and spray with non-stick spray.
  3. Season the chicken however you’d like.
  4. Place on the foil-lined tray. 
  5. Bake the chicken for 10 minutes, or until cooked all the way through.
  6. Mix the mustard and honey together until blended.
  7. Serve chicken with the honey mustard sauce for dipping.
8. Ezekiel English Muffin Tuna Melt

This lighter variety of the classic tuna melt is designed for athletes. Using reduced-fat mayo and mustard cut down dramatically on the fat. The whole grain English Muffin packs good complex carbs and fiber for a satisfying afternoon avoiding that “hitting the wall” feeling.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

  • 1 Ezekiel English muffin (or wheat bread)
  • I can of Albacore tuna in water
  • 1 tbsp. of reduced fat mayo
  • 1 tbsp. of Dijon mustard
  • ½-cup of sliced celery and onion
  • Cracked black pepper to taste
  • ¼-cup of reduced fat cheddar cheese 
  • ¼-cup of chopped lettuce
  • 1 slice of tomato

Directions:

  1. Preheat toaster oven to 350°F.
  2. Mix tuna, mayo, mustard, celery, onion, and black pepper together in a bowl.
  3. Spoon desired amount of tuna onto one half of the English muffin. Top with cheese and pop into heated toaster oven.
  4. Once cheese melts, remove and toast the other half.  
  5. Cover to make a sandwich or eat it open-faced.

