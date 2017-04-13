8 Fast, Healthy Toaster Oven Recipes for Athletes

Shutterstock
A simple way to enjoy salmon without all the fuss. Power-packed with omega-3 fats for eye, joint, and brain health along with being a natural anti-inflammatory. Add in a side of asparagus for fiber with a host of B vitamins, iron, and folate.
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
- 1 spray(s) cooking spray
- 10-12 spears of uncooked asparagus, trimmed
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- ½-tsp. sea salt, black pepper to taste
- 6-oz. uncooked salmon
- 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
Directions:
- Preheat toaster oven to 450ºF.
- Coat a shallow 9" round or rectangular baking dish with cooking spray.
- Place asparagus on half of prepared dish; sprinkle with oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Place salmon on other half of dish.
- Bake until asparagus is tender and fish is cooked through, about 13 to 16 minutes. Remove to plates and squeeze with fresh lemon juice.
- Add mustard to each plate to dip the asparagus in.
SEE ALSO: Salmon And Salsa: 15-Minute Super Meal