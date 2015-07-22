8 Vegetarian Recipes for Athletes

This is a great vegetarian dish to bring to parties and introduce your friends to the versatility of farro. While farro contains gluten, the structure of the grain makes it easier to digest for those with gluten sensitivities.
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 1 cup farro
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium-size onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 8 oz baby bella mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 2 cups frozen corn
- Salt and pepper
- 1 14-oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
- Juice of ½ lime
Note: You can sub in other whole-grain superfoods in this dish if you’re having trouble tracking down farro—try quinoa, barley, or freekeh.
Directions:
- In a medium-size saucepan, combine the farro and broth. Bring to a boil over high heat, lower the heat to low, and simmer until all the broth is absorbed.
- Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, cumin, corn, and salt and pepper to taste, and cook until the mushrooms are soft, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- In a large bowl, combine the cooked farro, mushroom mixture, black beans, cilantro, and lime juice, then toss. Serve warm or chill for an hour and serve cold.
Nutrition info (per serving): 319 calories, 4.4g fat, 58g carbs, 15.9g protein
Recipe courtesy of Chia, Quinoa, Kale, Oh My! By Cassie Johnston.