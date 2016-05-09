8-Week Slim Down Diet

DON’T SABOTAGE ALL YOUR HARD WORK IN THE GYM
If you want to lean out and still feel great, your diet is crucial to success. After all, if you don’t have the right levels of essential nutrients, it will be tough to build lean muscle while losing fat. That doesn’t mean starving yourself, either—eating too little puts your metabolism into slow-mo as your body holds on to every calorie it can.
These meals will fuel all your workouts during the eight weeks while helping you cut body fat. Feel free to mix and match your menu as you see fit. The meals follow a 40-30-30 formula of carbs-protein-fat. Take in a little more calories on active days, and drop some when you’re recovering to keep your metabolism from slowing down. (Get the "3 Diet Rules You Need to Follow" here.)
Breakfast
Meal 1:
- 1⁄2 cup oats
- 1 whole egg, plus 3⁄4 cup egg whites
- 1⁄2 cup berries
- Calories: 351, Fat: 7.5g, Carbs: 36.5g, Protein: 31.5g
Meal 2:
- 2 whole-grain waffles
- 4–5 hard-boiled egg whites
- 1 tbsp natural nut butter
- 1⁄2 cup fruit
- Calories: 376, Fat: 9g, Carbs: 41g, Protein: 28g
Meal 3:
- 2 slices whole grain bread
- 1/2 cup no salt cottage cheese
- 1/2 avocado
- 1/2 cup cantaloupe
- Calories: 420, Fat: 7g, Carbs: 38g, Protein: 26g
Meal 4:
- 8 oz nonfat plain Greek
- yogurt; 1⁄2 cup fruit;
- 1⁄8 cup walnuts
- Calories: 245, Fat: 10g, Carbs: 20g, Protein: 20g
Meal 5:
- Omelet with 1 egg, plus 4 egg whites, bell pepper, tomato, spinach, onion
- 1⁄4 cup low-fat cheese
- 1 slice whole-grain toast
- Calories: 380, Fat: 13g, Carbs: 23g, Protein: 35g
Meal 6:
- 1⁄2 cup oats
- 1 scoop vanilla whey protein,
- 1⁄8 cup crushed walnuts
- 1⁄2 cup berries
- All mixed with hot water
- Calories: 401, Fat: 15g, Carbs: 40g, Protein: 35g
Meal 7:
- 1 whole egg, plus 3–4 egg whites scrambled,
- 1⁄4 cup low-fat cheese, spinach, and tomato in 1 low-carb tortilla topped with 1⁄4 cup salsa
- Calories: 425, Fat: 15g, Carbs: 25g, Protein: 35g
Meal 8:
- 1 sprouted-grain English muffin
- 1 fried egg
- 1 piece ham
- 1⁄4 cup low-fat cheese
- 1⁄2 cup fruit
- Calories: 390, Fat: 7g,Carbs: 35g, Protein: 25g
Meal 9:
- 1⁄2 cup quick-oats oatmeal mixed with water
- 8 oz nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1⁄2 cup berries
- Calories: 291, Fat: 2.5g, Carbs: 43g, Protein: 25g
Meal 10:
- 1 cup whole-grain cereal
- 1⁄2 cup 1% milk
- 1⁄2 cup berries
- Calories: 300, Fat: 5g, Carbs: 45g, Protein: 10g