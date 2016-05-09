8-Week Slim Down Diet

DON’T SABOTAGE ALL YOUR HARD WORK IN THE GYM

If you want to lean out and still feel great, your diet is crucial to success. After all, if you don’t have the right levels of essential nutrients, it will be tough to build lean muscle while losing fat. That doesn’t mean starving yourself, either—eating too little puts your metabolism into slow-mo as your body holds on to every calorie it can.

These meals will fuel all your workouts during the eight weeks while helping you cut body fat. Feel free to mix and match your menu as you see fit. The meals follow a 40-30-30 formula of carbs-protein-fat. Take in a little more calories on active days, and drop some when you’re recovering to keep your metabolism from slowing down. (Get the "3 Diet Rules You Need to Follow" here.)

Breakfast

Meal 1:

1⁄2 cup oats

1 whole egg, plus 3⁄4 cup egg whites

1⁄2 cup berries

Calories: 351, Fat: 7.5g, Carbs: 36.5g, Protein: 31.5g

Meal 2:

2 whole-grain waffles

4–5 hard-boiled egg whites

1 tbsp natural nut butter

1⁄2 cup fruit

Calories: 376, Fat: 9g, Carbs: 41g, Protein: 28g

Meal 3:

2 slices whole grain bread

1/2 cup no salt cottage cheese

1/2 avocado

1/2 cup cantaloupe

Calories: 420, Fat: 7g, Carbs: 38g, Protein: 26g

Meal 4:

8 oz nonfat plain Greek

yogurt; 1⁄2 cup fruit;

1⁄8 cup walnuts

Calories: 245, Fat: 10g, Carbs: 20g, Protein: 20g

Meal 5:

Omelet with 1 egg, plus 4 egg whites, bell pepper, tomato, spinach, onion

1⁄4 cup low-fat cheese

1 slice whole-grain toast

Calories: 380, Fat: 13g, Carbs: 23g, Protein: 35g

Meal 6:

1⁄2 cup oats

1 scoop vanilla whey protein,

1⁄8 cup crushed walnuts

1⁄2 cup berries

All mixed with hot water

Calories: 401, Fat: 15g, Carbs: 40g, Protein: 35g

Meal 7:

1 whole egg, plus 3–4 egg whites scrambled,

1⁄4 cup low-fat cheese, spinach, and tomato in 1 low-carb tortilla topped with 1⁄4 cup salsa

Calories: 425, Fat: 15g, Carbs: 25g, Protein: 35g

Meal 8:

1 sprouted-grain English muffin

1 fried egg

1 piece ham

1⁄4 cup low-fat cheese

1⁄2 cup fruit

Calories: 390, Fat: 7g,Carbs: 35g, Protein: 25g

Meal 9:

1⁄2 cup quick-oats oatmeal mixed with water

8 oz nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1⁄2 cup berries

Calories: 291, Fat: 2.5g, Carbs: 43g, Protein: 25g

Meal 10: