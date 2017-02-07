9 Foods Swaps to Strengthen Your Heart

ami mataraj/shutterstock
When afternoon snack time hits, we like crunchy munches to satisfy our need to nosh. Mini bell peppers can also offer that crunch you yearn for, but without all of the unnecessary calories found in chips. Don’t worry, we’re not suggesting you swap in peppers for chips cold turkey here. When halved lengthwise and turned skin-side-down, mini bell peppers act as the perfect vessel for nacho fixings. You can add a mixture of lean ground chicken or turkey, reduced-fat cheese, black beans, salsa, guacamole, and more to the insides of the pepper halves, broil them for a few minutes, and voila! You’ve got a gourmet, crunchy snack that’s easy on the waistline, but that’ll still satisfy your afternoon cravings. You can even simply dip the halved peppers into guacamole, hummus, or a Greek yogurt-based dip for a healthier “chips and dip”-style snack. You’ll save at least 200 calories per serving, and you’ll get hefty doses of fiber and vitamin C. The antioxidant effects of vitamin C play a huge role in protecting heart health, and a high intake of the vitamin can reduce your risk for heart disease. Try these Mini Bell Pepper Loaded Turkey Nachos from Skinnytaste.
