9 Foods Swaps to Strengthen Your Heart

Can a glass of wine a day keep the cardiologist away? Although too much alcohol can have harmful effects on your body, there’s something about red wine that appears to help your heart. Red wine contains resveratrol—an antioxidant found in the skins of red grapes that helps activate proteins that protect the heart from inflammation. Additionally, research suggests that moderate red wine intake as part of a healthy diet can improve cholesterol levels and decrease cardio metabolic risk. The key is sticking to “moderate” red wine consumption. This means one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men, or less. And no, a pour filled up to the rim doesn’t count as one drink—we’re talking a 5-ounce serving. Looking for a way to spice up your next glass of red wine?

