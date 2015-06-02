The Advantages of a Home Cooked Meal

All that time you spend in the kitchen making your meals can yield some big benefits for your body—and your wallet. Subjects who spent more than an hour prepping food each day had a higher-quality diet and a ­greater intake of vegetables, salads, and fruits than those who spent less than an hour preparing their food, according to a recent study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Those who avoided the kitchen also spent more money on food and relied more on convenience foods to quell their hunger in a hurry

