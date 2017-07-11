Another Amazing Reason to Eat More Green Vegetables

The latest superfood to add some color at the juice bar: Chlorophyll, the pigment that gives plants and algae their green color, has been rising in popularity for its variety of health benefits. Chlorophyll is linked with cancer prevention, since it can bind with potential carcinogens and keep them from circulating through the body, says Sonya Angelone, R.D.N., a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “It’s also been found to promote healthy skin by reducing the number of cold sores because it has an antiviral effect and can speed up healing time,” she adds.

You can find chlorophyll as a supplement, but your best source is green vegetables, says Angelone. Try making a smoothie with spinach, carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, and tomatoes, then add fresh lemon or lime juice and some hot pepper sauce. “This spicy drink energizes me so I avoid the afternoon slump,” she notes. Plus, “it has a lot of fiber, which helps feed good-gut bacteria, and plenty of vitamins, minerals, and other phytochemicals.”