It's probably not the first ingredient you think of, but throw some naturally sweet beets into your smoothie and you'll get a dose of exercise-boosting nitrates, along with magnesium and fiber.

Beet Cheesecake Smoothie Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 You'll need 3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk

2/3 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1/2 scoop protein powder

1 medium-size beet, peeled and chopped

1 Tbsp walnuts

1 tsp honey

1 tsp orange zest

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp ginger powder

1 cup frozen strawberries

If you don't have a high-powered blender, use pre-cooked beets. You'll also find anabolic whey protein from the ricotta and heart-healthy omega-3 fat in the walnuts.

Pro tip: For easier blending, add liquids first; then soft items like yogurt and nut butters; then harder ingredients, such as raw vegetables; and finally, frozen fruit or ice.

This helps lubricate the blender's blades so they'll cut through the harder stuff and extend the life span of less-powerful machines.