Nutrition

Beet Cheesecake Smoothie

An omega-3- and protein-rich pre-workout shake.

by MS, RD
Beet Cheesecake Smoothie
Brian Klutch
Calories 385
Protein 30g
Fat 15g
Carbs 40g
Brian Klutch

It's probably not the first ingredient you think of, but throw some naturally sweet beets into your smoothie and you'll get a dose of exercise-boosting nitrates, along with magnesium and fiber.

Beet Cheesecake Smoothie Servings: 1
Prep time: 5
You'll need
  • 3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 2/3 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 scoop protein powder
  • 1 medium-size beet, peeled and chopped
  • 1 Tbsp walnuts
  • 1 tsp honey
  • 1 tsp orange zest
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp ginger powder
  • 1 cup frozen strawberries

If you don't have a high-powered blender, use pre-cooked beets. You'll also find anabolic whey protein from the ricotta and heart-healthy omega-3 fat in the walnuts.

Pro tip: For easier blending, add liquids first; then soft items like yogurt and nut butters; then harder ingredients, such as raw vegetables; and finally, frozen fruit or ice.

This helps lubricate the blender's blades so they'll cut through the harder stuff and extend the life span of less-powerful machines.

Directions 
1. Place all ingredients in a blender in the order listed, and blend on high for 1 minute or until smooth.
Topics:
Comments