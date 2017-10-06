Beet Cheesecake Smoothie

It's probably not the first ingredient you think of, but throw some naturally sweet beets into your smoothie and you'll get a dose of exercise-boosting nitrates, along with magnesium and fiber.
Prep time: 5
- 3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk
- 2/3 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- 1/2 scoop protein powder
- 1 medium-size beet, peeled and chopped
- 1 Tbsp walnuts
- 1 tsp honey
- 1 tsp orange zest
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ginger powder
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
If you don't have a high-powered blender, use pre-cooked beets. You'll also find anabolic whey protein from the ricotta and heart-healthy omega-3 fat in the walnuts.
Pro tip: For easier blending, add liquids first; then soft items like yogurt and nut butters; then harder ingredients, such as raw vegetables; and finally, frozen fruit or ice.
This helps lubricate the blender's blades so they'll cut through the harder stuff and extend the life span of less-powerful machines.