This beet-pineapple blaster is ideal for amping up fat burn. The simple, fast-digesting drink gives you all the elements you need in a pre-workout boost, and nothing you don’t.

Beet-Pineapple Blaster Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 You'll need 1 cup water

1⁄2 cup pineapple

1⁄2 apple, cored and quartered

1⁄4 medium beet, scrubbed and quartered

1 packet FitMiss ignite in orange (or 2 tsp of your fave pre-worout)

Juice of 1⁄2 lemon

1 frozen banana (optional)

Beets are packed with nitrates, helping increase blood flow to your muscles, so you get more out of your workout; pineapple contains both bone-boosting manganese and inflammation-busting bromelain. Add in a preworkout powder (we like fitMiss ignite) for some health-boosting aminos, plus a kick of caffeine that will power you for hours. For a smooth, creamy texture, toss in a frozen banana, if desired.