Beet-Pineapple Blaster

This ramped-up smoothie provides a pre-workout surge.

Lisa Shin
Calories 129
Protein 1g
Carbs 34g
Fiber 4g
This beet-pineapple blaster is ideal for amping up fat burn. The simple, fast-digesting drink gives you all the elements you need in a pre-workout boost, and nothing you don’t.

Beet-Pineapple Blaster Servings: 1
Prep time: 5
You'll need
  • 1 cup water
  • 1⁄2 cup pineapple
  • 1⁄2 apple, cored and quartered
  • 1⁄4 medium beet, scrubbed and quartered
  • 1 packet FitMiss ignite in orange (or 2 tsp of your fave pre-worout)
  • Juice of 1⁄2 lemon
  • 1 frozen banana (optional)

Beets are packed with nitrates, helping increase blood flow to your muscles, so you get more out of your workout; pineapple contains both bone-boosting manganese and inflammation-busting bromelain. Add in a preworkout powder (we like fitMiss ignite) for some health-boosting aminos, plus a kick of caffeine that will power you for hours. For a smooth, creamy texture, toss in a frozen banana, if desired.

Directions 
1. Combine ingredients together in a blender, and mix.
