This beet-pineapple blaster is ideal for amping up fat burn. The simple, fast-digesting drink gives you all the elements you need in a pre-workout boost, and nothing you don’t.
Beet-Pineapple Blaster Servings: 1
Prep time: 5
Prep time: 5
You'll need
- 1 cup water
- 1⁄2 cup pineapple
- 1⁄2 apple, cored and quartered
- 1⁄4 medium beet, scrubbed and quartered
- 1 packet FitMiss ignite in orange (or 2 tsp of your fave pre-worout)
- Juice of 1⁄2 lemon
- 1 frozen banana (optional)
Beets are packed with nitrates, helping increase blood flow to your muscles, so you get more out of your workout; pineapple contains both bone-boosting manganese and inflammation-busting bromelain. Add in a preworkout powder (we like fitMiss ignite) for some health-boosting aminos, plus a kick of caffeine that will power you for hours. For a smooth, creamy texture, toss in a frozen banana, if desired.
Directions
1. Combine ingredients together in a blender, and mix.