The Best New Healthy Foods to Eat Right Now

Rhythm Superfoods Broccoli Bites

Eating your veggies has never been easier for your ever-busy lifestyle. This dehydrated superfood blend is packed with all the antioxidants of the cruciferous vegetable family, plus a little extra help from sunflower seeds, cashews, and plenty of spices. It’s a one-of-a-kind snack that has more than 7 grams of protein, 10% daily value of iron, plus up to 160% vitamin C, all in one bag. Available at rhythmsuperfoods.com 

Mann’s Nourish Bowls

Just heat and serve up the perfect side dish with Mann’s Nourish Bowls. They come in savory flavors like Southwest Chipotle, which has (among other things) cauliflower, kale, and corn salsa; Sesame Sriracha, which packs in broccoli, cabbage, and brown rice; and Smokehouse Brussels, which sports kohlrabi, brown rice, and a smoky, sweet glaze. Cook your main and the Mann’s Bowls deliver the fiber, vitamins, and minerals you need in as few as 220 calories. Available at nourishbowls.com

Züpa Noma Ready-to-Sip Soup

Fresh, organic vegetables in a convenient, drinkable formula, Züpa Noma will send your taste buds reeling with happiness. Its slogan is “Whole foods without the bowl” —because sometimes you don’t have time for a nutritious sit-down meal. The 12-ounce drinks are packed with the vitamins and minerals our bodies crave on a daily basis and come in six classic and trendy flavors, including Tomato Gazpacho, Beet Orange Basil, and Avocado Fennel. Available at drinkzupa.com

Muuna Cottage Cheese

 When a snack attack strikes, reach for this creamy cottage cheese with real fruit on the bottom. Why? Cottage cheese is so good for a healthy, fit physique! Muuna wants you to love its taste as much as its nourishment with bright flavors like mango, strawberry, blueberry, and peach. They contain 15 grams of protein and only 9 to 11 grams of sugar at 130 calories, plus no artificial ingredients or rBST milk. That’s a lot of muscle-building, belly-slimming goodness that will curb cravings and fight the good fight against fat. Available at ShopRite or muuna.com.

 

