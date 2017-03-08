The Best New Healthy Foods to Eat Right Now

Courtesy Image
Just heat and serve up the perfect side dish with Mann’s Nourish Bowls. They come in savory flavors like Southwest Chipotle, which has (among other things) cauliflower, kale, and corn salsa; Sesame Sriracha, which packs in broccoli, cabbage, and brown rice; and Smokehouse Brussels, which sports kohlrabi, brown rice, and a smoky, sweet glaze. Cook your main and the Mann’s Bowls deliver the fiber, vitamins, and minerals you need in as few as 220 calories. Available at nourishbowls.com