Beware of Winter Weight Gain

Think twice before reaching for seconds of your holiday favorites. A recent study published in The Lancet found the higher your BMI creeps up, the greater your risk of premature death. Researchers examined data encompassing more than 10.6 million participants from 239 large studies, conducted between 1970 and 2015, in 32 countries. They found that the risk of mortality increased significantly as BMI rose above 25—as much as 31% for every five units of BMI above 25.

