Cake-in-a-cup

This innovative "mug cake" is a tasty breakfast hack.

Cake-in-a-Cup Recipe
Tim Macpherson/Getty Images
Calories 377
Protein 25g
Fat 7g
Carbs 55g
Cake-in-a-cup Servings: 1
Prep time: 5   |   Cook time: 2
You'll need
  • 1/2 cup oat flour
  • 1 scoop whey protein powder
  • 1/4 cup egg whites
  • 1 tsp baking powder - enough milk to make a thick batter (amount will differ depending on whey protein brand used.)
  • 1 cup berries (optional)
Directions 
1. Whisk all ingredients (except berries) together in a bowl, adding the milk little by little until mixture resembles pancake batter.
2. Pour mixture into a microwave-safe mug or bowl. Cook on full power for 2 minutes. (Cooking times may vary.) Be careful that the mug isn't too hot when removing from microwave.
3. Serve with a topping such as hot stewed berries, if desired: To make, put 1 cup berries into microwave and cook until thick and sticky. Pour over cake.
