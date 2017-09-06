Cake-in-a-cup Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 2
You'll need
- 1/2 cup oat flour
- 1 scoop whey protein powder
- 1/4 cup egg whites
- 1 tsp baking powder - enough milk to make a thick batter (amount will differ depending on whey protein brand used.)
- 1 cup berries (optional)
Directions
1. Whisk all ingredients (except berries) together in a bowl, adding the milk little by little until mixture resembles pancake batter.
2. Pour mixture into a microwave-safe mug or bowl. Cook on full power for 2 minutes. (Cooking times may vary.) Be careful that the mug isn't too hot when removing from microwave.
3. Serve with a topping such as hot stewed berries, if desired: To make, put 1 cup berries into microwave and cook until thick and sticky. Pour over cake.