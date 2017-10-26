Chocolate-hazelnut Protein Cheesecake

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 355°.

2. Place crackers in a blender, and blend until finely crushed. (Or you can put them in a sandwich bag and mash with a rolling pin.)

3. Melt oil in the microwave for 1 minute, then pour it over crushed crackers. Stir together until fully coated.

4. Pour mixture into an 8", loose-bottomed cake tin, and press mixture down as tightly as possible.

5. In a separate bowl, mix together yogurt, cream cheese, and protein powder. Beat until smooth. (There should be no lumps of powder.) Pour mix over cracker base, and level it out.

6. Bake on middle shelf of oven for 30 minutes. The top should not color; if it does, turn oven down slightly. Note: You still want the middle of your cheesecake to ‘wobble’ when you take it out of oven. Don’t wait until it’s fully set; it will set further once it’s chilled.

7. Remove from oven, and allow cheesecake to come to room temperature before chilling in the fridge for at least 4 hours.

8. Finish by spreading chocolate-hazelnut spread on top; sprinkle chopped hazelnuts over cake.