Try this recipe and other hearty soups built for winter.
Classic Chili Prep time: 8
You'll need
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 medium onions, diced
- 2 bell peppers (any color), chopped
- 2 large carrots, chopped
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed (optional)
- 2 lbs ground turkey or beef
- 2 cups water, plus more as needed
- 1 (15oz) can tomato sauce
- 1 (14 1⁄2oz) can diced tomatoes
- 1 tsp fine sea salt, plus more to taste
- 3 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tbsp cayenne pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 tbsp ground cumin
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 2 tsp 2 tsp celery seed
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- 1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15 oz) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 small jalapeño pepper, finely chopped
- Topping (optional): shredded cheese
- Topping (optional): sliced avocado,
- Topping (optional): sliced scallions
Directions
1. Heat oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add garlic, onions, bell peppers, carrots, celery, and sweet potato, if using, and sauté for 5 to 7 minutes, until soft.
2. Add the meat and cook until browned, 5 to 7 minutes, stirring often to break up the chunks.
3. Once meat is browned, add the water, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, salt, and spices. Mix well to combine. Add the beans and jalapeño and stir to combine.
4. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until chili is thick, about 3 hours. (Add more water during cooking for a more souplike consistency.) Taste and adjust the seasoning; serve with your favorite chili toppings.