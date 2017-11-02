Classic Chili

Directions

1. Heat oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add garlic, onions, bell peppers, carrots, celery, and sweet potato, if using, and sauté for 5 to 7 minutes, until soft.

2. Add the meat and cook until browned, 5 to 7 minutes, stirring often to break up the chunks.

3. Once meat is browned, add the water, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, salt, and spices. Mix well to combine. Add the beans and jalapeño and stir to combine.

4. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until chili is thick, about 3 hours. (Add more water during cooking for a more souplike consistency.) Taste and adjust the seasoning; serve with your favorite chili toppings.