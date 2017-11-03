Nutrition
Cream of Asparagus Soup
Earn elusive nutrients via this vegetarian, vegetable-rich soup recipe.
Asparagus is a treasure trove of vitamin K, which your body needs to bolster bone strength and regulate blood clotting. The carotenoids found in asparagus make for its pretty green hue and double as anti-inflammatory compounds. Asparagus can also claim high levels of glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that guards against cell damage from intense exercise and everyday living. Don’t let the name fool you: This is a vegetarian dish. The soup’s creamy consistency is achieved by blending the ingredients, and no cream is required.
Cream of Asparagus Soup Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1/2 medium onion, chopped
- 3 cups no-salt-added vegetable stock or broth
- 1 bunch (about 1 lb) fresh, raw asparagus, trimmed and chopped into 2-inch pieces (about 3 cups chopped)
Directions
1. In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, and sauté for about two to three minutes.
2. Add stock and asparagus to pan. Cover, and cook for about 20 minutes or until asparagus is tender.
3. Remove from heat. Purée until smooth.