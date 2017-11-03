Cumin Sweet Potato Soup

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°.

2. Wrap the sweet potatoes in foil, and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until a knife can be inserted and removed from the potatoes with ease. Open the foil carefully, and let cool before handling.

3. In a blender, combine cooked potatoes, cashews and soaking water, cilantro, red pepper, cumin, salt, and 3 cups of the water. Blend until very smooth (you want a thin milkshake consistency), adding the remaining 1 cup of water as needed to reach this consistency. Enjoy warm or chilled.