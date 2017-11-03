Nutrition

Cumin Sweet Potato Soup

Heat up this winter with healthy fat and other health benefits from this rich soup.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Sweet Potato Soup
Gusto Images / Getty
Calories 187
Protein 4g
Fat 3g
Carbs 37g
Gusto Images / Getty

Try this recipe and other hearty soups built for winter. 

Cumin Sweet Potato Soup Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1 1/2 lbs sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1/4 cup raw unsalted cashews, soaked in water overnight (reserve water)
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro, pinch of ground red pepper
  • 1/2 tsp of ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 4 cups water
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 425°.
2. Wrap the sweet potatoes in foil, and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until a knife can be inserted and removed from the potatoes with ease. Open the foil carefully, and let cool before handling.
3. In a blender, combine cooked potatoes, cashews and soaking water, cilantro, red pepper, cumin, salt, and 3 cups of the water. Blend until very smooth (you want a thin milkshake consistency), adding the remaining 1 cup of water as needed to reach this consistency. Enjoy warm or chilled.
Topics:
Comments