The Down-Low on the Mono Raw Diet

You may have noticed a new diet trend capturing headlines recently called the “Mono Raw Food Diet.” From celebrities to chefs, this diet is a hot topic and is stirring up much curiosity on social media. There’s also a recent growth in Mono Raw Food Diet cookbooks that have gained popularity among bloggers and nutritionists. So, what’s all the noise about Mono Raw way of eating? Learn more here:

The Mono Raw Diet refers to eating a single raw food, typically a fruit or vegetable, for every meal over a period of time, explains Jen Bruning, MS, RDN, LDN, Media Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics. (Think "mono meals" of oranges for breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack, for example, or oranges for breakfast, a banana for lunch, broccoli for dinner, and so on.)

“While some individual stories have circulated regarding people who’ve gone on for months eating just this one food, most people don’t continue for as long,” says Bruning. “There is no one definition of the Mono Raw Food Diet and the timeline for eating the same food varies from person to person.”

Taking into consideration that raw food is the staple of this diet trend, it’s important to note that the food of choice cannot be cooked over 118°F or it isn’t considered “raw.” According to FoodSafety.gov, most meats should be cooked to about 165°F so don’t try this with meats.

With that said, it’s best to be fully informed when entering into a new way of eating, as there isn’t a one-size-fits-all for dieting. And if the mono raw is of interest to you, you’re in the right place!

Here, Bruning shares the potential health risks and benefits to following the Mono Raw diet.