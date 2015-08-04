Eat Clean, Get Lean Meal Plan

If you want a lean physique, you know you need to eat a clean diet along with your workouts. But that doesn't mean spending half your day wanting to gnaw off your arm of munching on carrot sticks alone. "You can eat a variety of healthy, whole foods that will help you stay satisfied while reaching your fat-loss goals," says Lauren Slayton M.S., R.D., founder of Foodtrainers (foodtrainers.com) and the author of The Little Book of Thin.

Slayton's plan is strategically designed to help you control your cravings while you're blasting fat and building muscle. The beauty of this program: Simply pick from one of the suggested entrées under each main meal, then supplement with one or two snacks daily. Have about 4 ounces of protein per meal, 1 tablespoon of oil and about 2 cups of vegetables at both lunch and dinner, and 1 cup of fruit per day. (The menus here average 1,350-1,450 calories per day). Aim for four fish meals a week. For the first two weeks, limit carbs to four to six servings per week (keep grains to a fist-size portion). During Weeks 3 and 4, cut that number to three per week or every other day. To make sure you're getting enough fluids, divide your body weight in half and drink approximately that amount in ounces (for a 140-pound woman, that's 70 ounces of water, tea, or other low-cal fluids).

On month goes fast when you have a smart plan to follow. After just four weeks, you'll have the confidence to pull off wearing even the teeniest bikini!

Breakfast

Eat breakfast within two hours of waking, and ideally include some protein in your meal. For all of these (except the smoothie) you can also add 1 cup of berries, pineapple, or papaya.

1. 4-6 ounces of low-fat or 2% Greek yogurt with 1 tbsp hemp seeds and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Choose low-fat dairy rather than no fat -- you need some fat to absorb vitamin D and help keep your appetite under control. Research also shows daily consumption of hemp seeds can help lead to a reduction in abdominal fat.

2. Two omega-3-enriched eggs (hard-boiled or cooked with 1/2 tsp coconut oil) plus 1/2 avocado and a dash of hot sauce

Omega-3 fatty acids can help increase fat loss as you shed pounds. The hot peppers in hot sauce help boost metabolism.

3. Chia seed pudding

Chia seeds are hydrophilic, meaning they help to absorb water, so you feel more full. Having chia in teh early part of your day can help you stay satisfied longer. To make this pudding, combine 3/4 cup chia seeds with 2 cups almond milk, plus a dash of salt and some stevia and vanilla extract to taste. Stir, and let sit 30 minutes or overnight. (This recipe makes 2-4 servings).

4. Protein shake/smoothie (Recipe: matcha colada)

This smoothie utilizes matcha, a powdered, antioxidant-rich green tea, along with other power foods like pineapple, avocado, and ginger. Blend 4-6 oz of coconut water (or just water) with 1/2 tsp matcha powder, adding in 1 cup of fresh or frozen pineapple or papaya, 1 scoop protein powder, 1 cup greens, 1/3 avocado that's peeled and roughly chopped, 1 slice peeled fresh ginger, 1 handful of ice cubes, and 6 drops of NuStevia sweetener. Blend well and serve.

5. Lox and cream cheese

Skip the bagel in this traditional breakfast and you'll still get all the health and fat-loss benefits of the omega-3 found in salmon. Spread 1 oz organic cream cheese on 2 oz wild smoked salmon, roll and secure with toothpick, if needed.