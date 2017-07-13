Expert Advice: What Should I do When My Protein Shake is Making me Constipated and Bloated?

“If you love the shake, check the nutrition facts before you try an alternative,” says Molly Morgan, R.D., C.D.N., owner of Creative Nutrition Solutions. “If the protein powder contains fiber, that could be what’s making you feel bloated and constipated.” It’s not that fiber is bad—in fact, most of us probably need more of it, says Morgan. “The problem is that sudden increases of fiber without enough water can cause gastrointestinal distress.” Try drinking more water throughout the day.

Otherwise, you may be lactose intolerant, which can also cause bloating. If that’s the case, switch to a whey-isolate or plant-based protein powder.