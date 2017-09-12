Four Vegan Recipes Perfect for Fall

Westend61 / Getty

An ever-growing number of women are embracing vegan diets as a way to eat clean, feel healthy, and protect the environment. In fact, a recent Vegetarian Times survey found that 7.3 million people in the U.S. follow a vegetarian-based diet, and approximately 1 million of those are vegan. The good news is that if you’re looking to fuel up without relying on animal products like meat, eggs, or dairy, there are plenty of healthy choices to help you meet your performance goals.

“Adopting a mostly raw vegan diet was what ignited the fire in my fitness five years ago, especially when lifting,” notes Yovana “Rawvana” Mendoza, a vegan advocate who has close to 1 million Instagram followers. Mendez frequently posts some of her favorite vegan recipes to her followers, along with workout tips and advice. Here, she shares a few of her favorite meals to power up your diet.