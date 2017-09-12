Nutrition

Four Vegan Recipes Perfect for Fall

Thinking of going vegan but unsure how it’ll affect training? These delish recipes from social media star Yovana “Rawvana” Mendoza show that you can give up animal products without sacrificing taste—or performance.

by
The Vegan Diet

Vegan Salad Bowl
An ever-growing number of women are embracing vegan diets as a way to eat clean, feel healthy, and protect the environment. In fact, a recent Vegetarian Times survey found that 7.3 million people in the U.S. follow a vegetarian-based diet, and approximately 1 million of those are vegan. The good news is that if you’re looking to fuel up without relying on animal products like meat, eggs, or dairy, there are plenty of healthy choices to help you meet your performance goals.

“Adopting a mostly raw vegan diet was what ignited the fire in my fitness five years ago, especially when lifting,” notes Yovana “Rawvana” Mendoza, a vegan advocate who has close to 1 million Instagram followers. Mendez frequently posts some of her favorite vegan recipes to her followers, along with workout tips and advice. Here, she shares a few of her favorite meals to power up your diet.

1. Abundant Banana Chia Overnight Pudding

Abundant Banana Chia Overnight Pudding
Common thought would lead most people who aren’t ingratiated into the fitness community that a vegan diet is boring and tasteless. This obviously isn’t the case, especially when it comes to recipes from Mendoza. She's made a living off combining a conscious diet with killer results. 

Click here for the full recipe

2. Vegan Power Smoothie

Woman Drinking A Protein Shake
Yes, it's possible to eat vegan and still get plenty of energy for your next workout. This smoothie combines banana, avocado, dates, and chia seeds to give you the perfect pre-workout mix.

Click here for the full recipe

3. Raw Vegan Burritos

Raw Vegan Burritos
This vegan burrito provides a flavorful, vegetable-rich option that packs a ton of flavor.

Click here for the full recipe

4. Raw Zucchini Pesto Pasta

Raw Zucchini Pesto Pasta
Try incorporating more colors into your diet this fall with recipes like this raw vegan pesto pasta. 

Click here for the full recipe

