5 Fruit-Infused Waters and Cocktails to Beat Summer Heat

GMVozd / Getty

“This drink not only tastes great, it also helps to flush bloat, puffiness, and excess salt out of your system. Plus, it’s a good source of potassium. You can sub in any mint, but we like spearmint to help ease indigestion and calm the stomach. The apple-cider vinegar may help control blood sugar levels when you drink it before eating,” notes Lakatos.

Ingredients

¼ apple, any variety

¼ pear, any variety

1 sprig spearmint or other mint

12 oz water

Ice to chill

1 tsp apple-cider vinegar

Directions

Cut apple and pear into thin slices, leaving skin on. Add to large glass. Use a wooden spoon to slightly mash and break down the fruit. Add mint to glass, lightly bruising leaves by gently mashing it to release extracts and oils. Add water and ice. Splash in apple-cider vinegar.

Per serving:

Calories: 4; fat: 0g; carbs: 1g; fiber: 0g; protein: 0g