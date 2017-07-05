5 Fruit-Infused Waters and Cocktails to Beat Summer Heat

GMVozd / Getty
“This drink not only tastes great, it also helps to flush bloat, puffiness, and excess salt out of your system. Plus, it’s a good source of potassium. You can sub in any mint, but we like spearmint to help ease indigestion and calm the stomach. The apple-cider vinegar may help control blood sugar levels when you drink it before eating,” notes Lakatos.
Ingredients
- ¼ apple, any variety
- ¼ pear, any variety
- 1 sprig spearmint or other mint
- 12 oz water
- Ice to chill
- 1 tsp apple-cider vinegar
Directions
- Cut apple and pear into thin slices, leaving skin on. Add to large glass. Use a wooden spoon to slightly mash and break down the fruit.
- Add mint to glass, lightly bruising leaves by gently mashing it to release extracts and oils.
- Add water and ice. Splash in apple-cider vinegar.
Per serving:
Calories: 4; fat: 0g; carbs: 1g; fiber: 0g; protein: 0g