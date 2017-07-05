Nutrition

5 Fruit-Infused Waters and Cocktails to Beat Summer Heat

From fruit-infused waters to cleaner cocktails, these summer drink favorites help you beat the heat, day and night.

Freshen Up With Water Infusions

“Adding some fresh fruit, herbs, and other foods to water brings more flavor to water, so you’re more likely to keep drinking it,” says Lyssie Lakatos, R.D.N., co-founder of the Nutrition Twins in New York (nutritiontwins.com). “Plus, you’re getting added antioxidants and vitamins as the ingredients diffuse into the water but with very few calories.” 

1. Mint Cucumber Citrus Water

Mint Cucumber Citrus Water
Cucumbers are not only incredibly refreshing, they are also packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. “I love to snack on the fruit after it’s been sitting in the water—it gets really plump and delicious,” says Lakatos.

Ingredients

  • ¼ cucumber, thinly sliced
  • ¼ lemon,sliced
  • 1 lime, quartered
  • ¼ cup mint
  • 8 oz water

Directions

  1. Place cucumber, lemon, lime, and mint into a glass and add water. 2. Allow ingredients to sit for 15 to 30 minutes before drinking. (The longer they sit, the more intense the flavor.)

Per serving (including cucumber):

Calories: 11; fat: 0g; carbs: 3g; fiber: 0.4g; protein: 0.5g

2. Pineapple Lemon Ginger Water

Pineapple Lemon Ginger Water
Pineapple gives sweetness while adding only 13 calories and providing the digestion-improving enzyme bromelain, along with vitamin C. Lemon boosts vitamin C and flavor, while anti-inflammatory ginger rounds out the health-promoting benefits.

Ingredients

  • 6 cubes pineapple, fresh or frozen
  • 1 cup water
  • Ice to chill  
  • 2 slices lemon  
  • ¼ tsp fresh ginger, peeled and chopped or shaved

Directions

  1. Place pineapple into a large glass. Gently press down on the fruit into sides of glass with a muddler or wooden spoon, being careful not to smash it into a pulp.
  2. Add water, ice, lemon, and ginger.

Per serving:

Calories: 13; fat: 0g; carbs: 4g; fiber: 2g; protein: 0g

3. Apple Pear Water

Apple Pear Water
“This drink not only tastes great, it also helps to flush bloat, puffiness, and excess salt out of your system. Plus, it’s a good source of potassium. You can sub in any mint, but we like spearmint to help ease indigestion and calm the stomach. The apple-cider vinegar may help control blood sugar levels when you drink it before eating,” notes Lakatos.

Ingredients

  • ¼ apple, any variety
  • ¼ pear, any variety
  • 1 sprig spearmint or other mint
  • 12 oz water
  • Ice to chill
  • 1 tsp apple-cider vinegar

Directions

  1. Cut apple and pear into thin slices, leaving skin on. Add to large glass. Use a wooden spoon to slightly mash and break down the fruit.
  2. Add mint to glass, lightly bruising leaves by gently mashing it to release extracts and oils.
  3. Add water and ice. Splash in apple-cider vinegar.

Per serving:

Calories: 4; fat: 0g; carbs: 1g; fiber: 0g; protein: 0g

4. Love of a Life-Thyme

Ingredients

  • 1 oz Patrón tequila
  • ½ oz lemon
  • ¼ oz pomegranate syrup
  • ¼oz honey
  • 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
  • Absinthe
  • Prosecco
  • Fresh thyme sprig

Directions

  1. Shake first five ingredients together with ice. Strain into an absinthe-rinsed coupe glass.
  2. Top with a float of Prosecco and garnish with thyme sprig.

Created by Lucinda Sterling, partner at Middle Branch, in New York City, for a limited time.

5. Goji-Berry-Infused Vodka

Goji Berry Infused Vodka
Ingredients

  • 1 cup vodka
  • ½ cup dried goji berries

Directions

  1. Combine vodka and goji berries in sealable glass jar and store in a cool, dark place for a week, shaking periodically.
  2. Remove berries. Strain and store.

Excerpted from Zen and Tonic: Savory and Fresh Cocktails for the Enlightened Drinker, by Jules Aron. Copyright 2017. Used with permission of Countryman Press. All rights reserved.

