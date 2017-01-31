Nutrition

The Guilt-Free Super Bowl Snack

A recipe sure to score points with friends and family no matter who wins the big game.

ARTICHOKE DIP WITH KALE Serves: 8–10

This healthy dip from Siggi’s Yogurt subs out high-fat sour cream for protein-rich skyr, the creamy traditional yogurt from Iceland. 

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups kale, finely shredded
  • 1 can (15oz) artichokes, drained and chopped
  • 1/3 cup green onions, chopped
  • 1/3 cupred bell pepper, diced
  • 2 cups Siggi’s Plain 0% Skyr
  • 1⁄2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
  • 1⁄4 cup olive oil
  • 2  tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 3  cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1⁄2  tsp smoked paprika
  • 1⁄2  tsp pepper 

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a large bowl, combine kale, artichokes, onion, and bell pepper.
  2. In a separate bowl, combine skyr, parmesan, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, paprika, and pepper. Mix well, then combine with kale mixture.
  3. Season with more salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy with crackers and vegetables. 

PER SERVINGCalories 120, Protein 8g, Fat 7g, Carbs 9g 

 

