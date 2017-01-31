The Guilt-Free Super Bowl Snack

ARTICHOKE DIP WITH KALE Serves: 8–10
This healthy dip from Siggi’s Yogurt subs out high-fat sour cream for protein-rich skyr, the creamy traditional yogurt from Iceland.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups kale, finely shredded
- 1 can (15oz) artichokes, drained and chopped
- 1/3 cup green onions, chopped
- 1/3 cupred bell pepper, diced
- 2 cups Siggi’s Plain 0% Skyr
- 1⁄2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
- 1⁄4 cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1⁄2 tsp pepper
DIRECTIONS
- In a large bowl, combine kale, artichokes, onion, and bell pepper.
- In a separate bowl, combine skyr, parmesan, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, paprika, and pepper. Mix well, then combine with kale mixture.
- Season with more salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy with crackers and vegetables.
PER SERVING: Calories 120, Protein 8g, Fat 7g, Carbs 9g