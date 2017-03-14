How Coffee Can Improve Your Leg Day

Want to go a little harder in the weight room? Consider pouring yourself a cup of coffee before working your lower body. Research published in the Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research found subjects who had a combo of decaffeinated coffee plus 5mg anhydrous caffeine were able to squat more total weight than when they took either a placebo, anhydrous caffeine alone, or decaf coffee alone. But the study also found caffeine did not appear to have a benefit for upper-body exercises like the bench press.

