How To Make Food Prep Easier

Don’t fall prey to serving up the same thing every day, notes Calabrese. “I try to change up my fruits and veggies each week and even how I prepare my protein so my taste buds don’t get bored.” A few simple tweaks, like changing the spice, swapping out a different grain, or giving something an ethnic flavor can make a big difference to your palette, adds Calabrese.

“Being prepared isn’t half the battle—it is the battle,” says Calabrese. “You’ll save hours of frustration just by having the right tools and pantry essentials.” You'll find her faves on the next page.

Take a few minutes to decide what meals you want for the week, mixing and matching from the grocery list on the next page, and prep your food on Sundays (or whichever day you have the most downtime). Using an app (Calabrese recommends her 21-Day Fix app) can help you keep track of all your meals and calories.

Stock Up On Storage

Invest in some leak- proof containers with airtight lids to keep your meals fresh and secure. Make sure they’re microwave safe if you’re planning to heat your food.

