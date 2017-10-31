Jambalaya-style Guacamole Recipe

Directions

1. Heat a Tbsp of oil in a large pan set over medium heat until hot, but not smoking. Add the bacon and sausage, and cook stirring often with a wooden spoon or spatula, until lightly browned and crisp, 4 to 5 minutes.

2. Add the onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic to the pan, and season with the paprika, oregano, thyme, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Mix well, and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes, until softened.

3. Add the diced tomato, along with the Worcestershire and the hot sauces. Stir, and cook for another minute.

4. Remove from the heat, and scrape the entire mix onto a large bowl.

5. Place same pan over high heat, and add another Tbsp of oil.

6. Once hot, add the shrimp, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, and cook until lightly browned on all sides, not more than a minute or so.

7. Add the shrimp to the bowl with the rest of ingredients.

8. In a serving bowl, add the diced avocado, squeeze the lemon juice on top, and gently mix. Add the Jambalaya mix, and toss together well.

9. Sprinkle the scallions on top, taste for salt, add more if need be. Serve along with toasted baguette slices or tortilla chips.