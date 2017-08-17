The Jars From This Healthy Fast Food Chain Are Your New Fit Lunch Inspiration

Courtesy of TYME Fast Food

Ladies, you heard it hear first: When it comes to nutritious recipes that are delicious and Instagram-worthy, jars are the new bowls.

Sure, mouthwatering snaps of Buddha bowls and other super-healthy bowl recipes have long been trending on social media for their easy assembly, nutritional punch, and variety of vegetarian and vegan options. But with some help from TYME, a new fast food chain in New York City aimed at serving up meals packed with fat-burning and muscle-building ingredients (they're loaded with veggies, grains, and legumes) at a reasonable price (each comes in at just $10), healthy jars are set to be your next fit lunch inspiration.

That's because not only are they insanely easy to put together, they're also easy to meal prep and take with you to work or the gym. When assembling a jar, the first thing you have to do is start with your base layer. "The base is usually a grain or legume for slow-releasing energy, and protein and fiber to help keep you full," says TYME chef Nick Wilber. "The other layers alter throughout the development process to determine the correct balance of nutrients," which should be inspired by what's seasonal and available locally.

As you layer, Wilber says that "visual appeal is key as we eat with our eyes first." But you should also take into account "the flavor and texture or each layer, and whether the sauce will permeate into the next layer to ensure every bit is as good as the next." This is especially important if you're going to grab your pre-assembled jar out of the fridge in the morning and let it sit until you take your lunch break.

Another great thing about using a jar instead of a bowl? They're 100% reusable. "Many people are reusing the jars—for breakfast, dry goods, drinks, and even to hold plants," says Wilber. So whip out a few Mason jars and start putting together your own #foodporn-worthy jars.

And in case you need a little bit of inspiration, here are five of our favorite TYME jar recipes to get you started.