Nutrition

The Jars From This Healthy Fast Food Chain Are Your New Fit Lunch Inspiration

Meal prep these five—one for each day of the work week—delicious, nutritious, and totally Instagram-worthy jars from TYME, a new fast food chain combining taste, convenience, and nutrition.

Erin Alexander thumbnail by
1 of 6
Tyme Fast Food: These Delicious Bowls Are Your New Fit Lunch Inspo
Courtesy of TYME Fast Food

Ladies, you heard it hear first: When it comes to nutritious recipes that are delicious and Instagram-worthy, jars are the new bowls. 

Sure, mouthwatering snaps of Buddha bowls and other super-healthy bowl recipes have long been trending on social media for their easy assembly, nutritional punch, and variety of vegetarian and vegan options. But with some help from TYME, a new fast food chain in New York City aimed at serving up meals packed with fat-burning and muscle-building ingredients (they're loaded with veggies, grains, and legumes) at a reasonable price (each comes in at just $10), healthy jars are set to be your next fit lunch inspiration.

That's because not only are they insanely easy to put together, they're also easy to meal prep and take with you to work or the gym. When assembling a jar, the first thing you have to do is start with your base layer. "The base is usually a grain or legume for slow-releasing energy, and protein and fiber to help keep you full," says TYME chef Nick Wilber. "The other layers alter throughout the development process to determine the correct balance of nutrients," which should be inspired by what's seasonal and available locally. 

As you layer, Wilber says that "visual appeal is key as we eat with our eyes first." But you should also take into account "the flavor and texture or each layer, and whether the sauce will permeate into the next layer to ensure every bit is as good as the next." This is especially important if you're going to grab your pre-assembled jar out of the fridge in the morning and let it sit until you take your lunch break.

Another great thing about using a jar instead of a bowl? They're 100% reusable. "Many people are reusing the jars—for breakfast, dry goods, drinks, and even to hold plants," says Wilber. So whip out a few Mason jars and start putting together your own #foodporn-worthy jars.

And in case you need a little bit of inspiration, here are five of our favorite TYME jar recipes to get you started.

 

 

2 of 6

The Original Jar

Tyme Fast Food: These Delicious Bowls Are Your New Fit Lunch Inspo - Original Bowl
Courtesy of TYME Fast Food

The Original TYME jar has got everything you want in a nutritious and tasty, yet substantial and filling, lunch. It's loaded up with fresh radish and cucumber, chickpeas, carrots, honey roasted beets, and black rice, mixed in with green tahini to provide you with "all eight essential amino acids."

Check out the complete nutritional information for the TYME Original jar here.

3 of 6

Carrot Hummus Jar

Tyme Fast Food: These Delicious Bowls Are Your New Fit Lunch Inspo - Carrot Hummus
Courtesy of TYME Fast Food

If you love hummus (and let's be real, who doesn't?), this is your new favorite recipe. The TYME Carrot Hummus jar is layered with cauliflower and tomato dressing, kale with a lemon vinaigrette, carrot and chickpea hummus, and brown rice with lemon tabouleh—it's packed with protein, vimatin C, and plenty of healthy fats.

Check out the complete nutritional information for the TYME Carrot Hummus jar here.

4 of 6

Mexican Jar

Tyme Fast Food: These Delicious Bowls Are Your New Fit Lunch Inspo - Mexican
Courtesy of TYME Fast Food

Get your guacamole fix with TYME's Mexican-inspired jar. Loaded with cilantro brown rice, black beans, fresh guac, pico de gallo, and a jicama slaw, this jar is the perfect combination of fresh, bright flavors and healthy fats and fiber. "It's basically a burrito in a jar," according to the website—and we can always get behind a burrito, minus the carbs.

Check out the complete nutritional information for the TYME Mexican jar here.

5 of 6

Soba Jar

Tyme Fast Food: These Delicious Bowls Are Your New Fit Lunch Inspo - Soba
Courtesy of TYME Fast Food

TYME's Asian-inspired Soba jar is layered with pickled cucumber, tamari mushrooms (hello, protein), tahini-roasted broccoli, and a healthy serving of soba noodles with ponzu.

Check out the complete nutritional information for the TYME Soba jar here.

6 of 6

Falafel Jar

Tyme Fast Food: These Delicious Bowls Are Your New Fit Lunch Inspo - Falafel
Courtesy of TYME Fast Food

Coming soon to the TYME menu, this is a jar you'll definitely want to recreate at home. Start with a base of quinoa tabbouleh and add layers of smokey rutabaga, roasted carrots, crispy falafel, and harissa dressing. It's all of your favorite Mediterranean flavors in one yummy, nutrient-packed spot.

Check out the complete nutritional information for the TYME Falafel jar here.

Topics:
Comments