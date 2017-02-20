Nutrition

Jen Widerstrom's Favorite Post-Workout Meals

Try the fitness star's go-to recipes to feel satisfied and recover in a flash.

by

SHRIMP PASTA

Serves: 1

 

INGREDIENTS

  • Fresh minced garlic, to taste
  • Chopped fresh basil, to taste
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • Red pepper flakes, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 8 asparagus stalks, ends trimmed, chopped into 1inch pieces
  • 6 ounces cooked shrimp
  • 1 cup cooked brown rice pasta
  • 2 cups fresh spinach
  • ¼ cup shaved Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a skillet over low heat, sauté the garlic, basil, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes in the oil.
  2. Add the asparagus and shrimp and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the asparagus is bright green. Add the pasta and spinach.
  3. Fold together and cook until the spinach is gently wilted.
  4. Transfer to a plate, top with Parmesan, and serve.

SEE ALSO: 10-Minute Shrimp Stir-Fry

Pages
Topics:
Comments