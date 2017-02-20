Jen Widerstrom's Favorite Post-Workout Meals

Pages
SHRIMP PASTA
Serves: 1
INGREDIENTS
- Fresh minced garlic, to taste
- Chopped fresh basil, to taste
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Red pepper flakes, to taste
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 8 asparagus stalks, ends trimmed, chopped into 1inch pieces
- 6 ounces cooked shrimp
- 1 cup cooked brown rice pasta
- 2 cups fresh spinach
- ¼ cup shaved Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS
- In a skillet over low heat, sauté the garlic, basil, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes in the oil.
- Add the asparagus and shrimp and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the asparagus is bright green. Add the pasta and spinach.
- Fold together and cook until the spinach is gently wilted.
- Transfer to a plate, top with Parmesan, and serve.
