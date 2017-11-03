Lentil and Kale Soup

Directions

1. In a medium pot over medium heat, warm the oil. Add onion, carrots, and celery, and cook for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Add a splash of water if the mixture begins to stick to the bottom of the pot. Stir in the garlic, pepper, curry, and cinnamon; cook for 1 minute.

2. Increase heat to high, add the lentils and water, and bring to a boil. Add the kale, cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the mixture is thickened, the lentils are tender, and the kale is wilted.

3. Stir in salt, and serve.