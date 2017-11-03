Try this recipe and other hearty soups built for winter.
Lentil and Kale Soup Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 small onion, diced
- 2 large carrots, diced (about 2 cups)
- 1 rib celery, cut into small dice
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
- 1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 Tbsp Madras curry powder
- 3⁄4 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1⁄2 lb dried red lentils, rinsed and drained (pick out small stones)
- 1⁄2 lb dried green lentils, rinsed and drained (pick out small stones)
- 2 quarts water
- 2 cups thinly sliced Lacinato kale leaves
- 2 tsp sea salt
Directions
1. In a medium pot over medium heat, warm the oil. Add onion, carrots, and celery, and cook for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Add a splash of water if the mixture begins to stick to the bottom of the pot. Stir in the garlic, pepper, curry, and cinnamon; cook for 1 minute.
2. Increase heat to high, add the lentils and water, and bring to a boil. Add the kale, cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the mixture is thickened, the lentils are tender, and the kale is wilted.
3. Stir in salt, and serve.