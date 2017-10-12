"This delicious, low-carb take on quiche is an ideal recovery meal for breakfast or a tasty snack during the day,” says Brooklyn Boot Camp founder and clinical nutritionist Ariane Hundt.
Low-Carb Cauliflower Crust Egg Cups Servings: 6
Cook time: 35-45 min.
You'll need
- ½ lb cauliflower rice
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ⅓ cup diced onion
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese (reserve 1 tbsp)
- 6 eggs, whisked (whisk 2 eggs separately from the other 4)
- your favorite veggies—broccoli, red bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes, onions (diced or chopped)
“Eggs provide the perfect protein for muscle recovery and repair, while cauliflower delivers additional protein and fiber.” Make them ahead of time so you can grab and go after working out.
Directions
1. Heat oven to 375°F.
2. Microwave cauliflower rice for 5 minutes; wring out excess water with cheesecloth.
3. Add salt, pepper, olive oil, garlic powder, onion, Parmesan, and 2 whisked eggs to cauliflower. Mix well.
4. Grease 6 muffin tins with olive oil and press mixture into bottom and sides of each tin. Bake crust for 20–30 minutes, or until golden brown.
5. Add chopped veggies of your choice into each crust, then pour remaining 4 whisked eggs on top. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tbsp Parmesan.
6. Continue to bake for 15 minutes, or until golden brown on top. Cool and serve.