"This delicious, low-carb take on quiche is an ideal recovery meal for breakfast or a tasty snack during the day,” says Brooklyn Boot Camp founder and clinical nutritionist Ariane Hundt.

Low-Carb Cauliflower Crust Egg Cups Servings: 6

Cook time: 35-45 min. You'll need ½ lb cauliflower rice

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

⅓ cup diced onion

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese (reserve 1 tbsp)

6 eggs, whisked (whisk 2 eggs separately from the other 4)

your favorite veggies—broccoli, red bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes, onions (diced or chopped)

“Eggs provide the perfect protein for muscle recovery and repair, while cauliflower delivers additional protein and fiber.” Make them ahead of time so you can grab and go after working out.