Pan-Seared Alaskan Scallops With Cilantro-Butternut Haystacks and Aged Balsamic Vinegar
Seasonal squash and seared scallops combine for a tasty dish.
Pan-Seared Alaskan Scallops With Cilantro-Butternut Haystacks and Aged Balsamic Vinegar Servings: 1
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 5
You'll need
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 7 oz Alaskan sea scallops (10/20 size)
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 9 oz butternut squash, roasted until soft
- 4 sprigs fresh cilantro, rinsed and chopped
- 1 tsp aged balsamic vinegar
Directions
1. Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until oil shimmers.
2. Dry scallops with a paper towel, season with salt, and place in oil, seasoned side down.
3. Sear 60 seconds, seasoning the top side with a pinch of salt, then turn and cook for 60 seconds more.
4. In a small bowl, mash butternut squash with a whisk and fold cilantro into squash.
5. Create several squash “haystacks,” top with scallops and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.