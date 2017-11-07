Pan-Seared Alaskan Scallops with Cilantro-Butternut Haystacks and Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Directions

1. Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until oil shimmers.

2. Dry scallops with a paper towel, season with salt, and place in oil, seasoned side down.

3. Sear 60 seconds, seasoning the top side with a pinch of salt, then turn and cook for 60 seconds more.

4. In a small bowl, mash butternut squash with a whisk and fold cilantro into squash.

5. Create several squash “haystacks,” top with scallops and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.