Pan-Seared Alaskan Scallops With Cilantro-Butternut Haystacks and Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Seasonal squash and seared scallops combine for a tasty dish.

Pan-Seared Alaskan Scallops with Cilantro-Butternut Haystacks and Aged Balsamic Vinegar
Calories 450
Protein 42g
Fat 18g
Carbs 30g
Pan-Seared Alaskan Scallops With Cilantro-Butternut Haystacks and Aged Balsamic Vinegar Servings: 1
Prep time: 10   |   Cook time: 5
You'll need
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 7 oz Alaskan sea scallops (10/20 size)
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • 9 oz butternut squash, roasted until soft
  • 4 sprigs fresh cilantro, rinsed and chopped
  • 1 tsp aged balsamic vinegar
Directions 
1. Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until oil shimmers.
2. Dry scallops with a paper towel, season with salt, and place in oil, seasoned side down.
3. Sear 60 seconds, seasoning the top side with a pinch of salt, then turn and cook for 60 seconds more.
4. In a small bowl, mash butternut squash with a whisk and fold cilantro into squash.
5. Create several squash “haystacks,” top with scallops and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.
