Delicious Pumpkin Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

December is a time of year when baked goods are all around us. Whether it's at work, in your home, with your family, or at social events, sweet treats are hard to avoid come holiday season. Often, we get pressured into eating desserts come holiday season, when we're put in any type of social gathering.

Pumpkin Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chip Cookies Servings: 12 cookies

You'll need 1 cup rolled oats

1 cup canned Pumpkin

1 scoop vanilla SCIFIT PROTA-LYN

1 cup natural peanut butter

1 cup liquid egg whites

Stevia to Taste

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup dark chocolate or carob chips (optional)

Another holiday tradition many families have is baking cookies come holiday season. Whether they're for friends, family, a gift exchange, or even just to enjoy for themselves, cookies are always present this time of the year.

However, there is no need to sabotage your health and fitness goals. With the following cookie recipes below, you can enjoy holiday treats without any guilt! Even if you are following a low carbohydrate diet, you can enjoy some sweet treats with your family and friends this holiday season! Enjoy the Clean Eats That Taste Like Cheats! You can now have your cookies and eat them too!