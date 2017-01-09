Reduce Hangover Symptoms with Exercise

Drank too much over the holidays? Keeping up your workouts could be just what you need to counteract those cocktails, according to a recent study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Researchers found that moderate exercise (about two to three hours a week) may cancel out some of alcohol’s harmful effects, in particular cancer risks, so long as you’re not a habitual binge drinker.

And even just a few minutes of exercise can counteract hangover symptoms. “Exercise cranks up endorphins and revs up brain activity,” explains Pam Peeke, M.D., author of Fit to Live. Keep it light, and don’t forget to hydrate more than usual.

