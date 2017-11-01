On average, adults eat about 3½ oz of seafood a week, a far cry from the USDA’s suggested minimum of 8oz weekly to help protect against the risk of heart disease. This chowder helps you include more heart-healthy omega-3 fats, which also play a role in soothing inflamed muscles and joints. Salmon also harbors high levels of vitamin D. In addition to possibly improving immunity and guarding against breast and ovarian cancers, vitamin D helps calcium keep bones strong.
Salmon Chowder
You'll need
- 2 Tbsp trans-fat-free tub margarine
- ¼ cup diced celery
- 1 medium yellow onion, peeled and chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 medium red bliss potatoes, skin on, diced
- 1 cup 2% reduced-fat evaporated milk
- 6 oz cooked skinless, boneless salmon or canned salmon
- 1 Tbsp dried dillweed
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Melt margarine in a medium saucepan.
2. Sauté celery, onion, and garlic until softened.
3. Add potatoes and milk. Cover, and simmer on low stirring every few minutes or so, until potatoes are tender.
4. Add salmon and parsley, and stir. Serve warm.