On average, adults eat about 3½ oz of seafood a week, a far cry from the USDA’s suggested minimum of 8oz weekly to help protect against the risk of heart disease. This chowder helps you include more heart-healthy omega-3 fats, which also play a role in soothing inflamed muscles and joints. Salmon also harbors high levels of vitamin D. In addition to possibly improving immunity and guarding against breast and ovarian cancers, vitamin D helps calcium keep bones strong.

Salmon Chowder You'll need 2 Tbsp trans-fat-free tub margarine

¼ cup diced celery

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 medium red bliss potatoes, skin on, diced

1 cup 2% reduced-fat evaporated milk

6 oz cooked skinless, boneless salmon or canned salmon

1 Tbsp dried dillweed

Salt and pepper, to taste