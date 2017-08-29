Simplicity is the key with this lightened-up, low-cal summer cocktail. Cool down with this frosty daiquiri by tossing in some frozen fruit, and hitting it with splash of flavored sparkling water.

The Skinny Daiquiri Servings: 1

Prep time: 1 minute You'll need 1 1/2 cups ice

1 1/2 cups frozen strawberries

8 oz Cascade Ice Wild Berry Sparkling Water

Your choice of rum