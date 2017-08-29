Nutrition

The Skinny Daiquiri

A low-cal and light summer strawberry daiquiri.

Simplicity is the key with this lightened-up, low-cal summer cocktail. Cool down with this frosty daiquiri by tossing in some frozen fruit, and hitting it with splash of flavored sparkling water.

The Skinny Daiquiri Servings: 1
Prep time: 1 minute
You'll need
  • 1 1/2 cups ice
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen strawberries
  • 8 oz Cascade Ice Wild Berry Sparkling Water
  • Your choice of rum
Directions 
1. Combine the ice and frozen strawberries in a blender. Pour in the Cascade Ice zero-calorie Wild Berry Sparkling Water and your choice of rum. Blend until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass, and garnish with fresh fruit.
