Nutrition
Skinny Lasagna Cupcakes
A neat, non-overwhelming spin on lasagna that won't have you counting cals.
These handheld Italian treats are everything that makes lasagna a classic, minus the overwhelmingly large portions. Get the essence of good lasagna wrapped tidily into a wonton wrapper. They make for the perfect party apps or anytime snacks.
Skinny Lasagna Cupcakes Servings: 24
Prep time: 20 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- Optional: 1 lb ground beef
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 8 oz mushrooms, washed and diced
- 1 zucchini, diced
- 1/2 diced yellow onion
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 48 wonton wrappers
- 1 cup skim ricotta cheese
- 8 Tbsp mozzarella cheese, divided
- 2 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
- 9 leaves fresh basil, chopped and divided
- 1⁄4 tsp nutmeg
- 1⁄2 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp black pepper
- 1 cup your favorite marinara sauce
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Spray two 12-cup muffin tins with cooking spray.
2. If using ground beef, sauté until cooked through in a skillet while you cut veggies. Drain, and set aside.
3. In a skillet, heat butter on medium heat; add mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and Italian seasoning, and cook for 5 minutes. Add garlic, and sauté for 1 minute.
4. Drain cooked vegetables, and let cool in strainer. Then line each muffin cup with one wonton wrapper.
5. Place ricotta in a mixing bowl, and add 3 Tbsp mozzarella, 2 Tbsp Parmesan, 6 leaves chopped basil, nutmeg, salt, and pepper, and mix together.
6. Scoop 1 Tbsp vegetable mixture into each muffin cup, and top with 1⁄2 Tbsp ricotta mixture. Then add another wonton wrapper to each muffin cup, pressing down mixture and making sure that wonton corners are staggered.
7. Next add 1⁄2 Tbsp veggies and 1 Tbsp marinara sauce, and top with 1 tsp shredded mozzarella.
8. Bake for about 16 minutes, until golden brown.
9. Let cupcakes cool for 3 minutes, then remove from tins. Top with basil shreds if desired.