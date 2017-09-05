Skinny Lasagna Cupcakes

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Spray two 12-cup muffin tins with cooking spray.

2. If using ground beef, sauté until cooked through in a skillet while you cut veggies. Drain, and set aside.

3. In a skillet, heat butter on medium heat; add mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and Italian seasoning, and cook for 5 minutes. Add garlic, and sauté for 1 minute.

4. Drain cooked vegetables, and let cool in strainer. Then line each muffin cup with one wonton wrapper.

5. Place ricotta in a mixing bowl, and add 3 Tbsp mozzarella, 2 Tbsp Parmesan, 6 leaves chopped basil, nutmeg, salt, and pepper, and mix together.

6. Scoop 1 Tbsp vegetable mixture into each muffin cup, and top with 1⁄2 Tbsp ricotta mixture. Then add another wonton wrapper to each muffin cup, pressing down mixture and making sure that wonton corners are staggered.

7. Next add 1⁄2 Tbsp veggies and 1 Tbsp marinara sauce, and top with 1 tsp shredded mozzarella.

8. Bake for about 16 minutes, until golden brown.

9. Let cupcakes cool for 3 minutes, then remove from tins. Top with basil shreds if desired.