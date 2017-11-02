Slow Cooker Middle Eastern Stew

Directions

1. In a large, heavy skillet, heat half the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add half the chicken to the pan and brown on all sides. Do not cook all the way through. Repeat with remaining oil and chicken.

2. Put browned chicken in the bottom of a slow cooker. Top with eggplant, onions, carrots, garlic, apricots, and raisins.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients.

4. Pour mixture into the slow cooker. Cook on high for about five hours.