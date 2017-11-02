Nutrition
Slow Cooker Middle Eastern Stew
Enjoy this stew whenever—the spices involved make sure the flavors withstand the test of time.
There’s nothing like having this dish ready to eat at the end of a long day. It’s full of flavor and good for you, too. Ground spices turn this hearty stew into a nutritional powerhouse. Cinnamon provides more antioxidants than fresh blueberries, and ground ginger and cumin contribute cell-protecting qualities. California raisins also lend antioxidant power and provide natural sweetness, fiber, and potassium, with nearly no sodium. Dark chicken meat supplies more iron than white meat, and it costs less, too.
Slow Cooker Middle Eastern Stew Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cubed
- 1 eggplant, peeled, cut into 2-inch cubes
- 3 onions, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- ¼ cup cup dried apricots, chopped
- ¼ cup California raisins
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 Tbsp tomato paste
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1½ tsp ground cumin
- 1½ tsp ground ginger
- 1½ tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 cup water
Directions
1. In a large, heavy skillet, heat half the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add half the chicken to the pan and brown on all sides. Do not cook all the way through. Repeat with remaining oil and chicken.
2. Put browned chicken in the bottom of a slow cooker. Top with eggplant, onions, carrots, garlic, apricots, and raisins.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients.
4. Pour mixture into the slow cooker. Cook on high for about five hours.