Nutrition

Spring Clean Your Kitchen

To really eat clean, it can help to tidy up your meal-prep environment.

by
1 of 10

Freshen Things Up

Woman Opening Kitchen Cabinets Cupboards
Shutterstock

Don't think of spring cleaning as a chore—consider it a chance to freshen up some of your eating habits along with your home. A clean, organized kitchen can help you get out of an eating rut so you can create healthier, more nutritious foods to fuel your workouts and recovery. Here’s how to shake off winter doldrums and transform one of the busiest rooms in the house. 

SEE ALSO:  Spring Clean Your Diet

2 of 10

1. Stock up

Cleaning Products
Justin Sullivan/Getty

Get new paper towels, dish soap, and baking soda (which makes an excellent, inexpensive natural cleanser). Throw out old sponges, and disinfect new ones frequently by microwaving them for one minute or running them through the dishwasher to eliminate germs and reduce odor. Store in a dry place. 

 

3 of 10

2. When in doubt, throw it out

Frozen Meat
Shutterstock

Examine your cabinets and empty your refrigerator. Toss foods, including questionable items stored in the door, and the ice-covered freezer foods that are well past their “Use By” dates. Food kept too long or at improper temperatures can harbor bacteria that are capable of making you sick. If you aren’t sure how long you’ve had it, it’s time to get rid of it. 

4 of 10

3. Don’t cut your losses

Chef's Knife
Justin Sullivan/Getty

You actually don’t need to replace plastic or wooden cutting boards that have excessive grooves and scratches. They just need a good cleaning. Make a paste from one tablespoon each of baking soda, salt, and water, and scrub both sides of your cutting boards to clean and disinfect them. 

5 of 10

4. Check your cookware

Cookware
Chris Ratcliffe/Getty

Deeply pitted and scratched pans, including stainless steel and Teflon-coated ones, can allow metals and chemicals to migrate into foods during cooking. Exchange plastic utensils, such as spatulas, for silicone versions, which won’t scratch cookware and can be used to handle cold and hot foods. 

6 of 10

5. Review your rack

Spice Rack Seasoning
Shutterstock

The shelf life of herbs and spices stored away from heat, moisture, and direct sunlight is about four years for whole spices, two to three years for ground spices, and one to three years for leafy herbs, such as parsley. Taste and smell your herbs and spices. If they don’t seem fresh, buy new ones—they’ll make a big difference in terms of taste and flavor with almost no added calories. 

7 of 10

6. Make a clean sweep

Cleaning Crumbs
Shutterstock

After you empty the cabinets, vacuum up stray bits of food. Give cabinet shelves a good going over with slightly soapy water, rinse well, and dry completely. Empty the refrigerator to better identify spills and to get rid of lingering odors. Steer clear of chemically scented cleaners because foods can absorb their smell. Use a combination of one quart water and two tablespoons baking soda to scrub refrigerator shelves and walls. 

8 of 10

7. Rearrange and restock

Canned Food
Justin Sullivan/Getty

Check the use-by dates on canned and boxed foods, bringing older foods to the front so that you use them first and avoid waste. Once you’ve purged expired and tasteless foods, you’ll have more room in the kitchen. Restock with simple, nutritious ingredients for easier meal and snack preparation. 

9 of 10

8. Turn over a new leaf

Compost
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Spring is a good time to establish new habits that minimize food waste and make cleaning easier. Throw out perishable foods that you don’t eat weekly. Label leftovers, as well as new dried herbs and spices, with dates of purchase. Invest in reliable thermometers for your refrigerator and freezer. Make sure your refrigerator is at 40 ̊ F or less and your freezer is at 0 ̊ F or colder. 

10 of 10

9. 3 Natural Cleaners We Love

Scotch Brite/Honest/Seventh Generation

SCOTCH BRITE GREENER CLEAN SCRUB SPONGE: Easy on both the environment and your wallet, one of these sponges can outlast more than 30 rolls of paper towels. It’s made from 100% plant-based materials. The product is also available as a dish wand. (4-pack for $6, amazon.com

HONEST DISH SOAP: Safe and effective liquid soap will have your dishes sparkling without any harsh chemicals. Available in three fresh-smelling scents, including lavender, white grapefruit, and lemon verbena. ($4; honest.com

SEVENTH GENERATION ALL PURPOSE NATURAL CLEANER: This spray uses a special botanical blend that’s tough enough to kill 99.9% of household
germs on all surfaces while eliminating smelly odors fast. ($5, amazon.com

Topics:
Comments