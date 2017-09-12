Sweet potatoes are unique due to their rare combination of flavor, versatility, and nutrition. While we've all heard of sweet potato fries, try baking them into wedges, seasoning liberally, and serving for a healthy snack.
Sweet Potato Wedges Servings: 3
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 30
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- 4 small sweet potatoes
- Olive oil
- Paprika
- Garlic salt
- Salt and pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°.
2. Cut sweet potatoes into wedges, and toss with olive oil and seasonings.
3. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
4. Place wedges on lined baking sheet. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes or until wedges are soft.