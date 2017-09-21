Sweet Potatoes: 1 Food, 5 Ways

Julia Murray / EyeEm / Getty

Carbs are an essential macronutrient that the fitness world loves to hate. Yet taking stock of which carbs to eat when can mean the difference between burning more body fat than you ever have before or having tons of energy to accomplish everything you want in this life.

Not all carbs are created equal, though, or are ideal in every setting, but sweet potatoes are queen in any clean eater’s kitchen because they may not spike your blood sugar like a white potato will, yet they’ll hit the spot for starchy carbs. Michael Morelli, author of The Sweet Potato Diet, has developed a carb-cycling plan that uses our favorite clean-eating tuber in infinite ways to help you lose weight faster than you thought possible. Since we know how hard it can be to keep your diet fresh from day to day, we tapped him for five mouthwatering ways to eat this carotene-rich veggie for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dig in!

