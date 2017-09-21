Nutrition

Sweet Potatoes: 1 Food, 5 Ways

They're for more than just casseroles.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
1 of 6

How Sweet It is

5 Tasty Ways to Eat Sweet Potatoes
Julia Murray / EyeEm / Getty

Carbs are an essential macronutrient that the fitness world loves to hate. Yet taking stock of which carbs to eat when can mean the difference between burning more body fat than you ever have before or having tons of energy to accomplish everything you want in this life.

Not all carbs are created equal, though, or are ideal in every setting, but sweet potatoes are queen in any clean eater’s kitchen because they may not spike your blood sugar like a white potato will, yet they’ll hit the spot for starchy carbs. Michael Morelli, author of The Sweet Potato Diet, has developed a carb-cycling plan that uses our favorite clean-eating tuber in infinite ways to help you lose weight faster than you thought possible. Since we know how hard it can be to keep your diet fresh from day to day, we tapped him for five mouthwatering ways to eat this carotene-rich veggie for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dig in!

Recipes excerpted from The Sweet Potato Diet: The Super Carb-Cycling Program to Lose Up to 12 Pounds in 2 Weeks by Michael Morelli. Copyright © 2017. Available from Da Capo Lifelong Books, an imprint of Perseus Books, LLC, a subsidiary of Hachette Book Group Inc.

2 of 6

Sweet Potato BBQ Chicken Burgers

Chicken Burger
Olena Gorbenko delicious food / Getty

These quick and easy burgers are a lot easier on the diet than their beefy counterparts.

Click here for the recipe >>>

3 of 6

Sweet Potato Brownies

Sweet Potato Brownies
Timothy Kirman / EyeEm / Getty

It's probably unsurprising to learn that sweet potatoes can be incorporated into a number of dishes—frittatas, waffles, and so on. But did you know it can work for dessert, too? The natural sweetness of the potato provides a healthy base for these unique brownies.

Click here for the recipe >>>

4 of 6

Sweet Potato Frittata

Frittata
Aniko Hobel / Getty

Try this quick, easy frittata for a delicious, nutrient-packed breakfast.

Click here for the recipe >>>

5 of 6

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges
The Picture Pantry/Catherine Frawley

Sweet potatoes are unique due to their rare combination of flavor, versatility, and nutrition. While we've all heard of sweet potato fries, try baking them into wedges, seasoning liberally, and serving for a healthy snack.

Click here for the recipe >>>

6 of 6

Sweet Potato Waffles

Sweet Potato Waffles
Lew Robertson

Sweet potatoes are far more than a healthy alternative to a sweet potato, they're a staple in a clean diet. In addition to wisely getting your carbs, one half-cup of them provides 385% (not a typo) of the daily vitamin A requirements.

Try out this unique recipe, and utilize sweet potatoes during your breakfast. 

Click here for the recipe >>>

Topics:
Comments