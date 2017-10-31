Nutrition

Tequila Guacamole Recipe

Tequila Guacamole
Tequila Guacamole Servings: 8
You'll need
  • 4 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, and peeled
  • 1/4 cup small onion, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup pickled jalapeños (adjust for heat)
  • 1/4 cup pickled carrots
  • 1/4 cup tequila
  • 1/4 cup vinegar from pickled jalapeños
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 lime, juiced
  • dried oregano, to taste
  • salt, to taste
Directions 
1. Mix the jalapeños, carrots, onion, lime juice, oregano, vinegar, and tequila; marinate for two minutes.
2. Coarsely mash avocado with a fork. Add the jalapeño mixture, and season with salt and olive oil. Serve with chips or on tostadas.
