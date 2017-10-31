Tequila Guacamole Recipe

Tequila Guacamole Servings: 8
You'll need
- 4 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, and peeled
- 1/4 cup small onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup pickled jalapeños (adjust for heat)
- 1/4 cup pickled carrots
- 1/4 cup tequila
- 1/4 cup vinegar from pickled jalapeños
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- dried oregano, to taste
- salt, to taste
Directions
1. Mix the jalapeños, carrots, onion, lime juice, oregano, vinegar, and tequila; marinate for two minutes.
2. Coarsely mash avocado with a fork. Add the jalapeño mixture, and season with salt and olive oil. Serve with chips or on tostadas.