These Boozy Popsicles Are the Perfect Way to Celebrate Labor Day Without Wrecking Your Diet

Courtesy of Plated

Nothing gives you the feeling of summer nostalgia quite like a perfectly sweet, icy popsicle. But you're an adult now, and those frozen indulgences are just for kids, right?

Wrong.

With some help from premium meal kit service Plated, we've taken the traditional popsicle up a few notches and made them perfect for your next summer barbecue. How? By adding your favorite type of booze into the mix.

These five alcoholic popsicle recipes—featuring tequila, vodka, whiskey, gin, and rum—are refreshingly sweet cocktails in popsicle form. So toss that punch bowl to the side and whip out a few sets of popsicle molds, as these boozy (and fairly diet-friendly) treats are about to become your warm-weather staple.