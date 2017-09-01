Nutrition

These Boozy Popsicles Are the Perfect Way to Celebrate Labor Day Without Wrecking Your Diet

Make these (almost) guilt-free adult popsicles—featuring tequila, vodka, whiskey, gin, and rum—to take your end-of-summer festivities to the next level.

Nothing gives you the feeling of summer nostalgia quite like a perfectly sweet, icy popsicle. But you're an adult now, and those frozen indulgences are just for kids, right?

Wrong.

With some help from premium meal kit service Plated, we've taken the traditional popsicle up a few notches and made them perfect for your next summer barbecue. How? By adding your favorite type of booze into the mix. 

These five alcoholic popsicle recipes—featuring tequila, vodka, whiskey, gin, and rum—are refreshingly sweet cocktails in popsicle form. So toss that punch bowl to the side and whip out a few sets of popsicle molds, as these boozy (and fairly diet-friendly) treats are about to become your warm-weather staple. 

1. The Mojito Pop

Ingredients

- Rum of choice
- Sugar water
- Freshly squeezed lime juice
- Fresh mint leaves

Directions

For every cup of non-booze, use 1.5oz (1 shot glass) of booze. Mix all the ingredients together. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, and add sticks. Freeze overnight, and serve.

2. The Mint Julep Pop

Ingredients

- Whiskey of choice
- Sugar water
- Fresh mint leaves
- Ginger beer
- Crystalized ginger

Directions

For every cup of non-booze, use 1.5oz (1 shot glass) of booze. Mix all the ingredients together. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, and add sticks. Freeze overnight, and serve.

3. The Margarita Pop

Ingredients

- Tequila of choice
- Low-calorie margarita mix
- Fresh grapefruit, thinly sliced
- Jalapeño, thinly sliced

Directions

For every cup of non-booze, use 1.5oz (1 shot glass) of booze. Mix all the ingredients together. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, and add sticks. Freeze overnight, and serve.

4. The Gin and Tonic Pop

Ingredients

- Gin of choice
- Lemonade
- Lavender blossoms

Directions

For every cup of non-booze, use 1.5oz (1 shot glass) of booze. Mix all the ingredients together. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, and add sticks. Freeze overnight, and serve.

5. The Cape Codder Pop

Ingredients

- Vodka of choice
- Cranberry juice
- Dried cranberries

Directions

For every cup of non-booze, use 1.5oz (1 shot glass) of booze. Mix all the ingredients together. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, and add sticks. Freeze overnight, and serve.

