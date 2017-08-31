Tofu Avocado Scramble

Directions

1. Drain tofu and pat dry to remove liquid, then mince. Heat olive oil in skillet and add minced tofu, sauté over medium heat. Add spice mix, and salt and pepper to taste.

2. Place wrap on a chopping board, and add sliced avocado, spinach, and warm tofu mixture (and cheese if desired); close wrap, and roll. Cut into two halves, and enjoy.