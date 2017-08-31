Seasoned with anti-inflammatory turmeric and metabolism-boosting cayenne, minced tofu and creamy avocado are a fulfilling, flavor-packed way to start a busy day.
Tofu Avocado Scramble Servings: 2-3
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 5
You'll need
- 12 oz firm tofu
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 1⁄2 tbsp turmeric spice mix*
- salt to taste
- pepper to taste
- 2 Tbsp cup shredded cheddar cheese, if desired
- 2 organic-whole-grain wraps
- 1 avocado,sliced
- 1⁄2 cup spinach
- *Use extra spice mixture as a rub for chicken, fish, pork, or tofu, or add to rice or quinoa dishes.
- Turmeric Spice Mix (makes 1 cup of dry spice mix):
- 7 Tbsp Turmeric
- 4 Tbsp onion powder
- 3 Tbsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp cumin powder
- 2 tsp paprika powder
- 1 tsp cayenne powder
Directions
1. Drain tofu and pat dry to remove liquid, then mince. Heat olive oil in skillet and add minced tofu, sauté over medium heat. Add spice mix, and salt and pepper to taste.
2. Place wrap on a chopping board, and add sliced avocado, spinach, and warm tofu mixture (and cheese if desired); close wrap, and roll. Cut into two halves, and enjoy.