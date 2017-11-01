Chili is a go-to meal when you’re tight on time. This dish is ready in about 20 minutes, so it makes perfect weeknight fare. It’s simple and nearly a meal in itself, thanks to all the protein, fiber, and vegetables it packs. Beans are responsible for much of the fiber, protein, and iron necessary to keep energy levels high. Canned beans offer convenience, but choose reduced-sodium varieties and rinse them to keep sodium content low. Feel free to turn up the heat with diced jalapeño, more cumin, dried oregano, or all of the above. You can also swap in lean ground beef for the turkey, or go meatless by using a third can of beans.
Turkey Chili Servings: 6
You'll need
- 3 Tbsp olive or canola oil, divided
- 1 lb ground 100% turkey breast, meat only
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and diced
- 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 green or red bell pepper, chopped
- 16 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 16 oz can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 28 oz diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
Directions
1. Heat 1 Tbsp olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ground turkey to the pan. Brown the meat, breaking it up into very small pieces as it cooks.
2. Remove meat from the pan, and season with salt and ground black pepper, if desired; reserve.
3. Return pan to the stove. Add remaining 2 Tbsp of olive oil to pan, and heat over medium heat. Add garlic, onion, and pepper, and cook until soft.
4. Add meat back to the pan, and stir in beans, tomatoes, and cumin. Heat to boiling, then simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.