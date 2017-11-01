Vegetarian Stoup (Stew + Soup)

If your diet is short on vegetables, whip up a batch of this “stoup,” whose satisfying consistency falls somewhere between soup and stew. The vegetables, including beans, pack in the potassium, a mineral that experts say we fall short on. Potassium is especially important for normal muscle contraction, communication between nerve cells, and normal fluid balance, among other functions. One serving of veggie stoup provides nearly 25% of your daily potassium needs and supplies about a third of your fiber requirements, too. The fiber that occurs naturally in foods may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, and type-2 diabetes. Fiber also provides feelings of fullness, which may help with weight control.
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup diced carrots
- 3 celery stalks, diced
- 2 medium onions, peeled and diced
- 6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 4 cups chopped zucchini
- 1 cup eggplant, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth or stock
- 28 oz can no-salt-added whole tomatoes
- 10 oz package fresh spinach, washed, stems removed and chopped
- 16 oz can cannellini (white kidney) beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 tsp dried parsley
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp dried rosemary
- Salt and pepper, to taste