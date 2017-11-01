Vegetarian Stoup (Stew + Soup)

Directions

1. In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots, celery, onions, and garlic. Cook vegetable mixture until the onions are translucent.

2. Add zucchini and eggplant, and cook for five to seven minutes.

3. Add tomatoes (and their juice), spinach, and beans. Bring mixture to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes. Season with the parsley, thyme, rosemary, and salt and pepper, if desired.