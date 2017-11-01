Nutrition

Vegetarian Stoup (Stew + Soup)

Load up on vegetables with this hearty recipe.

by
Vegetable Soup/Stew
Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
Calories 190
Protein 9g
Fat 5g
Carbs 29g
Fiber 8g
Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine

If your diet is short on vegetables, whip up a batch of this “stoup,” whose satisfying consistency falls somewhere between soup and stew. The vegetables, including beans, pack in the potassium, a mineral that experts say we fall short on. Potassium is especially important for normal muscle contraction, communication between nerve cells, and normal fluid balance, among other functions. One serving of veggie stoup provides nearly 25% of your daily potassium needs and supplies about a third of your fiber requirements, too. The fiber that occurs naturally in foods may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, and type-2 diabetes. Fiber also provides feelings of fullness, which may help with weight control.

Vegetarian Stoup Servings: 6
You'll need
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 cup diced carrots
  • 3 celery stalks, diced
  • 2 medium onions, peeled and diced
  • 6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
  • 4 cups chopped zucchini
  • 1 cup eggplant, peeled and chopped
  • 1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth or stock
  • 28 oz can no-salt-added whole tomatoes
  • 10 oz package fresh spinach, washed, stems removed and chopped
  • 16 oz can cannellini (white kidney) beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tsp dried parsley
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 tsp dried rosemary
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions 
1. In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots, celery, onions, and garlic. Cook vegetable mixture until the onions are translucent.
2. Add zucchini and eggplant, and cook for five to seven minutes.
3. Add tomatoes (and their juice), spinach, and beans. Bring mixture to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes. Season with the parsley, thyme, rosemary, and salt and pepper, if desired.
Comments